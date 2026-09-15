‘The Pitt’ Season 3 team teases even more dramatic chapter after major Emmy win

'The Pitt' Season 3 is currently in production and will return sometime in January 2027

‘The Pitt’ emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards. The medical drama snagged six wins, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Deadline caught up with the show's cast and crew at the event to ask them about the highly anticipated third season. Noah Wyle, who plays Robby in the medical drama, teased that the next season will be very emotional. “I can tell you that we’re going to be back to work tomorrow morning, hitting it hard with a very dramatic storyline. We are midway through our season on episode 8 of 15, and the episodes are turning out great. I watched episodes 4 and 5 today. Episode 5 Shawn [Hatosy] directed and it’s wonderful. I think you’re going to be in for a really great season,” the actor shared.

The team from 'The Pitt' poses with the award for outstanding drama series in the press room (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Creator R. Scott Gemmill further added that everyone in the cast will go through significant developments. “Yeah, we took everyone on an amazing journey this season. Everyone brought their A-game like they always do.” The creator shared that he feels a little pressure after two outstanding seasons. “It’s so great to have the recognition. So we feel obligated to really try our best and not settle and keep pushing and pushing, and making Noah cry even more,” Gemmill stated. He added, “Whatever I can do to make it work. I joke, but we have a real responsibility to show the lives of these real-life emergency medicine heroes and try to do them justice.”

Noah Wyle poses in the press room with his awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)





Based on the schedule of the first two seasons, the third season will arrive sometime in January 2027. According to TVLine, the third season will pick up just four months after the Season 2 finale. By then, Robby will be back in the hospital from his sabbatical. As per Deadline, Wyle said that the season will be set in early November before the holidays. “Weather is a factor in Pennsylvania, certainly in Pittsburgh. You sort of turn the corner into fall, and those temperatures drop. All sorts of different kinds of cases come through the doors when you’ve got slick roads: people turning on their boilers and their heaters for the first time, house fires, the homeless situation where people are out on the street and cold. The weather is a character this season, for sure,” he said.

A still of Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch from 'The Pitt' trailer (Image Source: YouTube/ HBO Max)

Wyle previously shared with Variety that the third season will have a distinct theme. “The thesis of season 1 is the doctor is the patient. Season 2, doctors don’t make very good patients. Season 3, doctors benefit from being patients,” the ‘E.R.’ alum explained. All episodes of ‘The Pitt’ are currently streaming on HBO Max.