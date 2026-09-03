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Greta Lee joins 'Silo' star in romantic-comedy 'Honeymoon / Funeral'

Greta Lee and a 'Silo' star team up for the romance drama, which follows two women whose chance meeting leads to an unexpected week together.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
Greta Lee in a still from 'The Last House' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Greta Lee in a still from 'The Last House' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Greta Lee has joined Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Honeymoon / Funeral,’ an upcoming romantic comedy that has already started filming in London. The project pairs the ‘Past Lives’ star with the ‘Silo’ actress in a story about two women who meet during difficult moments in their lives. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan and written by Julia Bicknell, the film follows two women who meet on a flight from Los Angeles to London. One woman is traveling alone for her honeymoon after her girlfriend leaves her at the altar. The other is returning home after her mother’s funeral.

Greta Lee in a still from 'Past Lives'
Greta Lee in a still from 'Past Lives' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Their meeting leads to an unexpected connection, with the two women spending the following week together. MRC is financing and overseeing the production, while FilmNation is handling international sales ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival market. Khan and Jennifer Carreras are producing the movie through their Fierce Baby banner, with Bicknell also serving as a producer. The production has been filming in London over the past few weeks. The shoot has already drawn attention as Ferguson and Lee begin work on the new project.

Ferguson has several major projects lined up. She currently stars as Juliette Nichols in Apple TV+’s ‘Silo,’ where she also serves as an executive producer. She recently appeared opposite Cillian Murphy in Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.’ The actress also starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite.’ Next, she will reprise her role as Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three.’

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (AppleTV+)
Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' Image Source: (AppleTV+)

Greta Lee rose to wider recognition with Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives.’ Her performance earned her nominations for the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Independent Spirit Awards for Best Actress. Her recent credits include Netflix’s ‘The Last House,’ and ‘Late Fame,’ as well as ‘Toy Story 5,’ and Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite.’

Khan brings comedy experience to the project that also hints at a romantic backdrop. Her previous directing credits include ‘Always Be My Maybe’ and ‘Totally Killer.’ Bicknell has worked on series such as ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,' and ‘13 Reasons Why.’ The project also marks another major feature for MRC, which has recently backed films including ‘Wuthering Heights’ and ‘All of You’. Its television credits include ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Terminal List’, ‘Ted,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘House of Cards.’

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