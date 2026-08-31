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Who killed Isabel? ‘Furious’ season finale ends with a terrifying set up for the future

Episode 8, ‘Hart Island,’ more or less ties all the loose ends and introduces a stunning revelation in its last moments
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
A still of Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) from 'Furious' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Sarah Shatz)
A still of Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) from 'Furious' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Sarah Shatz)

After weeks of mystery, 'Furious' finally revealed the culprit behind Isabel Luna's (Larissa Campos) death. Episode 8, titled 'Hart Island', more or less ties up every loose end, but also introduces a terrifying setup for the already-renewed Season 2. For those unaware, it was Isabel's murder that made Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew) go on a murder spree. The season's finale ended with Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) preparing to enter Jay Easton's (Peter McRobbie) house with Catherine's help to gather evidence that'll put him behind bars. Meanwhile, Emma (Hope Davis) wiped all the evidence to save herself and her father after Ed George (Danny McCarthy) informed her of the raid. As soon as Catherine entered the house, she found Emma and recognized her. 

A still of Catherine from 'Furious'
A still of Catherine from 'Furious' — (Image Source: Hulu)

Slowly, the memories Catherine had suppressed for so long start coming back. She remembered Isabel bleeding after giving birth in this home. Jay hurt her and refused to get any help. During the ordeal, Isabel tightly squeezed Catherine's hands. Emma came into the room, seeing everything unfold. After the revelation that it was her DNA under Isabel's fingernails, many thought she was the murderer. However, when Emma left the room, Isabel was still alive. After she returned, she found Isabel dead. This meant that Isabel was killed when she was not in the room, and the only person capable of doing that was Catherine. Catherine injected Isabel with a fatal dose of heroin to stop her pain. The killer Catherine was looking for so long was actually herself.

A still of Aice and Emma from 'Furious'
A still of Alice and Emma from 'Furious' — (Image Source: Disney | Sarah Shatz)

During the sequence, Catherine held a gun she took from Emma during their confrontation. As Alice tried to get her to put the gun down, Catherine revealed to her the reason behind her killings. She was not murdering people who exploited Isabel just for revenge, but also to feel power, something she did not have in her life. This sentiment ultimately set in motion the sophomore installment's events. Emma rushes out of the house to get the police and accuses Catherine of carrying a gun. Alice shielded Catherine and lied on her behalf. As the authorities dealt with Catherine, Alice went upstairs and met Jay. He recognized her immediately, calling her video one of his favorites. Before he could elaborate further, he had a respiratory attack and died.

A still of Alice from 'Furious'
A still of Alice from 'Furious' — (Image Source: Hulu)

Ed and Emma escaped any retribution, as the latter removed all the evidence. Danny Kelly (Scoot McNairy) and Marshall (Jake Lacy) were honored for their contributions to the case. Alice was suspended but found her happily ever after with Danny, who gave her the flash drive with the incriminating videos. Alice gave the flash drive to Nora Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) as evidence and also joined her team.

Nora gave her access to the room where the flash drive was stored, so she could view her video when she was ready. Alice took her offer and looked at probably one of the lowest moments of her life. She wept through it all. Later, she was seen gathering the names of people who had downloaded the video. This act, along with the revelation that Alice was the one who killed Easton by standing on his ventilator wire, introduced Season 2's chilling premise. Having now felt the power Catherine talked about, Alice might go down the same road as Catherine to get her revenge. All episodes of 'Furious' are currently streaming on Hulu

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