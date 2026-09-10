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‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 sets release date as another romance takes shape

Joanne and Noah prepare to live together as Sasha and Morgan face a connection neither has acknowledged.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Adam Brody as Noah (L) and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Adam Brody as Noah (L) and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed when ‘Nobody Wants This’ will return and released the first Season 3 images. Joanne and Noah are moving into a new phase in their relationship, but Sasha and Morgan may be heading toward a change of their own. The images also show Sarah Silverman as Rabbi Eden and series creator Erin Foster in a guest role.

All 10 episodes of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 will arrive on Netflix on October 22. The season begins after Joanne and Noah recommitted to each other in the Season 2 finale, when Joanne finally decided to convert to Judaism.

Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)
Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

The official synopsis reads: “That ‘first time’ feeling, all over again. After recommitting to each other at the end of last season, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) are moving into a home — and a relationship — that finally feels solid, embracing every exciting ‘first’ that comes with building their life together. Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) are thrust back into the dating world, whether they like it or not, stumbling through all the awkwardness (and unexpected thrill) of getting to know someone new, right as Morgan (Justine Lupe) takes her career to the next level, on her way to becoming an (almost) media sensation. Meanwhile, Sasha and Morgan have been circling something neither of them has been able to admit to.”

Adam Brody as Noah (L) and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)
Adam Brody as Noah (L) and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

With Joanne and Noah moving into a home together, the series will move away from the question of whether they will remain a couple. “After the ups and downs of Noah and Joanne in Season 2, it was really important to us to be like, ‘Let’s let them have their moment now of settling in and having fun,’” co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan told Tudum.

Co-showrunner Jenni Konner added, “We didn’t have to do any more ‘Will they, won’t they?’ We know they are going to, and it was sort of, ‘How are they going to?’” Foster said the relationship will retain its established dynamic. “We wanted to make sure that this couple is still fun and flirty with each other,” she said. “That’s the thing that makes them special and why they like each other so much."

Kristen Bell as Joanne (L) and Justine Lupe as Morgan in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)
Kristen Bell as Joanne (L) and Justine Lupe as Morgan in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

Silverman, Andrew Rannells, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia have joined the cast in recurring roles. Avan Jogia, Poorna Jagannathan, Sadie Sandler, Stephanie Koenig, and Steven Weber will appear as guest stars, along with Foster. Returning cast members include Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Justine Lupe.

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