Netflix drops huge 'Happy Gilmore' 2 update, teases returning and new cast members

After nearly 30 years of its release, 'Happy Gilmore' is returning with a sequel on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Happy Gilmore' is surely up there as one of Adam Sandler's best movies. Now, he is gearing up for a sequel to the classic comedy as the lovable former hockey player-turned-golfer, and he's bringing some friends along for the ride.

In May, Netflix officially greenlit the film as part of Sandler's long-term deal with the streamer. He has already worked on Netflix hits such as 'Murder Mystery' and 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'. The original 'Happy Gilmore' featured a memorable cast, including Carl Weathers, Bob Barker, and Lee Trevino. Let's hope the sequel is just as entertaining!

Adam Sandlers teases 'Happy Gilmore 2' via Instagram post

Production for 'Happy Gilmore 2' is now officially underway, and Adam Sandler has already given us a sneak peek of what's to come. Posting a clever Easter egg that hints at Happy Gilmore's hilarious shenanigans in the new film, he took to Instagram to share a photo of the Jersey his character wore in the 1996 film with the caption,"It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun."

The dream team is back together, with original co-writer Tim Herlihy penning the script, director Dennis Dugan serving as executive producer, and producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds on board. And guess what? 'Murder Mystery' director Kyle Newacheck is also reuniting with Adam to bring this sequel to life!

Sandler also shared his excitement about revisiting the beloved character, saying, "The idea that me and my buddy Tim Herlihy had and the more we talked about it and scene to scene worked on it, it built, and we feel very strong about the movie itself.” “We’re happy where it’s at and this is an exciting time for us. I don’t know how all of a sudden our brains said, ‘Let’s do that.’ It just kind of happened," as reported in an interview by The Hollywood Reporter.

Who will star in 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Netflix also announced on Instagram that Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are returning to their roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin. As if that wasn't exciting enough, Grammy-winner Bad Bunny is joining the cast too! Adam Sandler teased on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', in August that NFL star Travis Kelce will make a cameo. And who knows, maybe comedian Drew Carey will join the fun too - Sandler mentioned on the 'Dan Patrick Show' that he'd love to have him on board.

How did 'Happy Gilmore' end?

Remember how 'Happy Gilmore' ended? Adam Sandler's character finally caught a break after a wild golf season and that epic brawl with Bob Barker from 'The Price Is Right'! Happy's mission was to raise some money to pay off his grandma's tax debt, and he did it by becoming a pro golfer—his way, of course. Along the way, he met guys like Chubbs Petersen (Carl Weathers) and a homeless caddy who became his buddy. But he also made some enemies, like the arrogant Shooter McGavin and, yeah, Bob Barker again!

Despite all the odds, Happy won the 'Tour Championship', stuck it to the golf snobs, saved his grandma's house, and went home a hero. Now, we're all wondering how they'll get Happy back on the golf course for the sequel almost 30 years later but in the real world, Happy Gilmore is a total golf legend, even among the pros!