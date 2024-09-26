'Nobody Wants This' Review: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's crackling chemistry is off the charts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It has been quite a while since heart-fluttering romance shows grabbed headlines, as they did in the 2000s, but it looks like things are about to change for good as Netflix's latest 'Nobody Wants This' is here to make plenty of noise and remind that love is an emotion that can make you go weak in your knees. Now, I'm not exaggerating when I say that 'Nobody Wants This' has to be one of the finest romantic shows of all time, owing to the way it makes you root for the main couple to end up together throughout the 10 episodes.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's incredible chemistry is simply incredible, as whenever they appear together, they instantly light up the screens. Their real-life friendship might have something to do with their on-screen chemistry, making their characters a lovable couple to follow.

From the surface level, 'Nobody Wants This' may seem to follow a typical rom-com plot with two contrasting personalities sparking romance, but what sets it apart is the effortlessly engaging screenplay. The story revolves around Joanne (Kristen Bell), a serial dater and successful podcast host, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi. Despite their vastly different lives, they unexpectedly meet and get caught up in a whirlwind romance.

However, as the story unfolds, we witness the challenges they face in their relationship, leaving us wondering if they will ultimately end up together. The film skillfully incorporates humor based on cultural differences, such as when Joanne mistakenly gives Noah's Jewish family a pork platter, while also avoiding relying too heavily on clichés. There is a depth beneath the humor, especially in its treatment of Noah's Jewish faith, which is portrayed with respect rather than as mere comic fodder.

I appreciate that the producers went with the series route rather than a film, as the time afforded to the storyline makes it much more enjoyable. By the end of the show, you will feel a strong connection to the characters and will wholeheartedly root for them which emphasizes the depth of the show's writing.

The ensemble cast of 'Nobody Wants This' genuinely infuses their own uniqueness and depth into this charming romantic comedy. Bell, a Hollywood icon, effortlessly showcases her comedic timing, giving Joanne a blend of vulnerability and chaotic energy. Her character is both relatable and endearing as she navigates her feelings for Brody's character.

Brody impressively portrays Noah, the forward-thinking rabbi who becomes enamored with Joanne. Brody's trademark charm adds a distinctive dimension to Noah's persona. Bell and Brody's wonderful chemistry is worth praising, making their relationship both believable and heartwarming. Justine Lupe, portraying Joanne’s sister Morgan, contributes an additional layer of humor and warmth. Her comedic rapport with Timothy Simons delivers some of the series' funniest moments.

