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Billy Bob Thornton’s new historical docuseries sets release date ahead of Thanksgiving

The 'Landman' star explores the Mayflower voyage and its aftermath in a three-part historical docudrama for Fox Nation.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride in a still from 'Goliath' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)
Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride in a still from 'Goliath' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

Billy Bob Thornton has a Thanksgiving story to tell, and it goes beyond the dinner table. The 'Landman' star will host and executive produce 'Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower,' a three-part historical docudrama for Fox Nation. This time, he’ll guide viewers through a chapter of history rather than play a character. The series follows the Mayflower voyage, the First Thanksgiving, and the events that followed.

The docudrama premieres on November 23, 2026, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Fox Nation announced the project on October 27 and released a first look from its opening episode. Across three episodes, the series examines the Pilgrims’ Atlantic crossing, their fragile alliance with the Wampanoag people, and the conflict that followed. The announcement describes its scope: “Spanning three episodes, Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower traces the Pilgrims' perilous Atlantic crossing aboard the Mayflower, the fragile alliance forged between the English settlers and the Wampanoag people, and the devastating conflict that ultimately transformed Britain's colonies into the earliest foundations of an American identity.”

FORT WORTH, TEXAS -NOVEMBER 07: Billy Bob Thornton speaks onstage during the Lone Star Film Festival Gala honoring Sam Elliott with the Bill Paxton Achievement in Film Award in Fort Worth, Texas(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount+)

To help tell that story, the filmmakers consulted historians at Plimoth Patuxet Museums, where they also filmed portions of the series. They worked with historian Nathaniel Philbrick, whose book 'Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War' was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Philbrick supported the project’s effort to introduce the history to more viewers. “The voyage of the Mayflower set into motion what would become the United States. Kudos to Billy Bob Thornton for helping to bring this vital story from America's past to life,” he said in the announcement.

Thornton currently stars in Paramount+’s ‘Landman,’ earning Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Award nominations for his performance. His television credits also include 'Goliath' and 'Fargo,' with both performances earning him Golden Globes. He has explored American history on screen before, playing Davy Crockett in 'The Alamo.' He also wrote, directed, and starred in 'Sling Blade,' earning an Oscar for adapted screenplay and a best actor nomination.

Behind the scenes, AIRtime Projects and Terminal B TV are producing 'The Mayflower.' John Ealer is the showrunner and an executive producer. Thornton’s fellow executive producers include Geyer Kosinski, Tom Forman, David Metzler and Jordan Rosenblum. The series will stream on Fox Nation, available through its website and apps.

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