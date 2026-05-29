Is ‘There She Goes’ inspired by Rachael Leigh Cook’s real life? What we know about FOX’s latest rom-com

Rachael Leigh Cook returns to familiar territory in FOX’s new love story, but one particular detail makes the movie even more interesting

For many people who grew up watching teen movies in the late 1990s, Rachael Leigh Cook was practically everywhere. Her role in ‘She’s All That’ turned her into one of the most recognizable young stars of that era. Now, decades later, Cook is revisiting that world in a very personal way with FOX’s new romantic comedy ‘There She Goes’, which premiered on May 28. The movie is not a direct retelling of her life, but it definitely pulls from parts of her own Hollywood experience. As confirmed by FOX in a press release, “[the movie is] loosely based on her real-life experiences as a ‘90s icon.”

Rachael Leigh Cook and Utkarsh Ambudkar in a still from 'There She Goes' (Image Source: Instagram | @rachaelleighcook)

In ‘There She Goes’, Cook plays Molly, a former small-town teenager who suddenly became a household name after landing the lead role in a wildly popular ‘90s romantic comedy. The fictional movie inside the movie also happens to be called ‘There She Goes’. Molly’s acting career takes off fast, pulling her into the glamorous yet messy world of Hollywood. Meanwhile, her high school boyfriend, Advay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, stays back home helping run his family’s neighborhood bar. Years pass, and the two drift into completely different worlds. Molly becomes known as a rom-com favorite, but despite starring in stories about happy endings, she no longer believes much in romance herself.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Ryan Hansen in a still from 'There She Goes' (Image Source: Instagram | @rachaelleighcook)

As for Advay, he builds a quieter life away from cameras and red carpets. He stays rooted in the hometown they once shared, keeping the family business going while Molly becomes a celebrity everyone recognizes. The movie picks up when Molly returns home to organize a surprise anniversary celebration for her parents. Things get awkward pretty quickly because the only available venue for the party is Advay’s bar. The reunion forces them to spend time together after more than two decades apart. Old memories begin creeping back in, and suddenly Molly begins to wonder whether she gave up something meaningful in her pursuit of fame. At the same time, she is already involved with Ezra, a wealthy tech entrepreneur played by Ryan Hansen.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Utkarsh Ambudkar in a still from 'There She Goes' (Image Source: Instagram | @rachaelleighcook)

For Cook, the role clearly carries personal meaning. Although her character is fictional, there are obvious similarities between Molly’s career and Cook’s own rise in Hollywood. Back in 1999, ‘She’s All That’ turned Cook into one of the defining faces of teen cinema almost overnight. Over the years, Cook continued acting steadily. She appeared in projects like ‘Josie and the Pussycats’, ‘Tom and Huck’, ‘My First Wedding’, and later releases including ‘He’s All That’, ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’, and ‘Caught By Love’. So, for Rachael Leigh Cook, the project almost feels like a full-circle moment. After years of being remembered as one of the queens of ‘90s romantic comedies, she is now playing a character navigating the exact kind of fame that once defined her own career.