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Prime Video's new book adaptation 'Probability of Miracles' casts Brian Tee and 'Superstore' alum

'The Probability of Miracles' expands its cast with two familiar small-screen faces, adding even more star power to its already impressive lineup.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
(R) Brian Tee attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch(L) Book cover of 'The Probability of Miracles' (Cover Image Source: (R) Getty Images | Amanda Edwards / Contributor (L) Amazon)
(R) Brian Tee attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch(L) Book cover of 'The Probability of Miracles' (Cover Image Source: (R) Getty Images | Amanda Edwards / Contributor (L) Amazon)

Prime Video has made quite a name for itself with its string of successful adaptations. Another name is set to join the growing list, which includes popular titles like 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' Back in December 2025, the streamer ordered a series based on Wendy Wunder's bestseller 'The Probability of Miracles,' Variety reported. In the last few weeks, several updates about this highly anticipated project have been announced. The most recent concerns the involvement of two familiar small-screen superstars. 'Chicago Med' alum Brian Tee and 'Superstore' actor Ben Feldman are set to join the show. 

Brian Tee attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | JB Lacroix / Contributor)
Brian Tee attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | JB Lacroix / Contributor)

The book was released back in 2011 and centered on 16-year-old Campbell Cooper (played by Melissa Collazo), who had been dealing with a fatal disease for the last seven years. According to doctors, she is nearing the end of her journey. The last thing she wants to do now is move 1,500 miles away to Promise. But that is where fate takes her. Tee has joined the cast to play the recurring character of Izzie, who is “a grounded, passionate, yet soft-spoken head chef and boyfriend to Alicia (Campbell's mother).” Feldman will guest star as Dr. Handsome, “Campbell’s noticeably good-looking oncologist.” The show is currently in production in Vancouver. Henry Eikenberry, Ginnifer Goodwin, Michaela Watkins, Georgia Acken, and Ema Inês have already been announced as cast members. 

Actor Ben Feldman attends the NBC and Vanity Fair toast (Image Source: Getty Images | Jason LaVeris / Contributor)
Actor Ben Feldman attends the NBC and Vanity Fair toast (Image Source: Getty Images | Jason LaVeris / Contributor)

Goodwin will portray Alicia. Watkins is on board as Elaine, Acken will play Perry, and Inês is set to play Jade. Katie Lovejoy of 'To All the Boys' fame and Rina Mimoun will serve as co-showrunners. "The series follows Campbell Cooper (Collazo), an acerbic teenager dying of cancer who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, moves with her mom (Goodwin) and younger sister to the town of Promise, where miracles are said to happen. Cam, however, doesn’t believe in miracles," the show's synopsis states. "How could she when science says she’s definitely going to die? But as she spends her summer in this quirky, mystical town, she discovers that miracles – and falling in love – are still possible, no matter how improbable they may seem." 

Lovejoy is also credited as a writer and executive producer. She also developed the adaptation for the streamer. The show is a joint production between Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein serves as an EP alongside Laura Lancaster. Ella Jones has been tapped to direct the first episode and will also serve as an executive producer. 

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