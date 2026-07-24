Where is Michelle Hadley now? Woman wrongly jailed for 88 days speaks out after Netflix documentary

Michelle Hadley’s life was upended by a shocking case of false accusations and identity theft, as explored in ‘A Toxic Love Story.’

Netflix’s ‘A Toxic Love Story’ premiered on July 23 and revisits the case that sent Michelle Hadley to jail for 88 days over crimes she did not commit. The documentary revisits how Hadley was accused of sending threatening emails and responding to Craigslist "r*pe fantasy" advertisements targeting Angela Diaz before prosecutors determined she had been framed. More than a decade later, Hadley has rebuilt her life and speaks about domestic abuse. She works in marketing, is raising her three-year-old daughter, and advocates for survivors. She remained behind bars for nearly three months as the allegations drew media attention. Prosecutors later determined that Hadley had been framed. Hadley was cleared, but she has said the effects continued after her release.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hadley said the following years included PTSD and recurring vertigo. She also explained how recovery changed her view of the experience. “I actually feel like in some ways when you have to heal from something this traumatic, you actually become a better version of yourself,” she said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. There’s a rainbow after the storm.” Hadley said she participated in the documentary because she wanted viewers to understand the case as a domestic abuse story. “I really wanted to highlight the fact that … this was a domestic abuse story,” she continued. “I see it as a tool now to get the story out there and get the word out to women.” She also described how her relationship with Ian became controlling. “Our relationship followed the classic abusive cycle,” she said. “It started out just this total fairy tale romance.”

Michelle Hadley recalls her wrongful arrest and 88 days in jail in ‘A Toxic Love Story’ (Image Source: Netflix)

According to Hadley, Ian used his law enforcement position to intimidate her when she tried to leave. “If I tried to leave the relationship, he would pull out his phone and tell me he was going to call the cops on me,” she said. “So then I felt quite literally trapped,” Hadley said. The frame-up began after she hired lawyers to enforce an agreement involving the condominium she and Ian owned together. When he failed to refinance the mortgage, and she moved to force a sale, she said, “That’s when they started the activity to frame me.” Angela later pleaded guilty to felonies, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, and perjury, and received a five-year prison sentence. Tudum reported that she served five years in prison, left California, and declined to participate in the documentary.

Angela Diaz and Ian Diaz appear in an archival photograph featured in ‘A Toxic Love Story’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Ian, a former deputy U.S. marshal, was convicted in 2023 of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, and his convictions were upheld in January 2025. Hadley now says she does not want the case to define her life. Her daughter was born on the same day Ian was convicted, and Hadley has focused part of her advocacy on helping survivors recognize domestic abuse and financial control. “This is not a story of, like, ‘Oh, I’m a perpetual victim,’” she told PEOPLE. “I see myself as a warrior now.” ‘A Toxic Love Story’ is now streaming on Netflix.