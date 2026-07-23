Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ gets surprise update after Netflix announces Season 3 will be its last

Netflix reverses course on the Tyler Perry drama with a surprise update as Kimmie and Mallory prepare for another Bellarie family war.

Netflix has changed course on Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black.’ The streamer renewed the drama for Season 4 ahead of the Season 3 premiere, despite previously announcing that Season 3 would be the show's final installment. Perry confirmed that the Bellarie family’s story will continue and said there was more he wanted to explore. Netflix has not announced a premiere date for Season 3. In December 2025, Netflix announced that ‘Beauty in Black’ had been renewed for a third and final season. The Season 4 renewal removes the final-season label before the third installment has reached viewers. It also makes the update more than a standard renewal because Netflix had already presented Season 3 as the conclusion.

That Bellarie reign just won't let up!



Beauty in Black SEASON 4 is officially in the works! pic.twitter.com/m4mlwZeV8O — Netflix (@netflix) July 23, 2026

“Beauty in Black is back for Season 4, and the Bellarie family’s story is far from finished,” Perry said in a statement. He explained that he had more of the story he wanted to explore and thanked viewers who had supported the series from its first season. Perry also confirmed that more episodes are on the way. However, details about the Season 4 episode count, production schedule, and release date have not been announced. The renewal follows the strong performance of Season 2, which was released in two parts. According to Netflix, the season spent six weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 and reached No. 1 in 17 countries.

(L-R) Julian Horton as Roy, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Terrell Carter as Varney, and Steven G. Norfleet as Charles in ‘Beauty in Black’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Season 3 will continue Kimmie’s rise within the Bellarie family after the events of Season 2. Netflix’s synopsis says, “Kimmie (Polidore Williams) finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she’s forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory (Stewart). Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.” Williams and Stewart are set to return alongside Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan. The renewal extends Perry’s work with the streamer, which also includes the upcoming firefighter series ‘Where There’s Smoke’. Netflix has not said whether Season 4 will be the show’s final installment.