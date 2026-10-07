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What time is 'Abbott Elementary' on tonight? Season 6 Episode guide, schedule, and more

Gregory takes on two roles as 'Abbott Elementary' Season 6 returns to ABC with new episodes.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues holds a plush parrot in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Gilles Mingasson)
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues holds a plush parrot in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Gilles Mingasson)

Gregory Eddie has another job title, but he still has a classroom to run. 'Abbott Elementary' returns for Season 6 with its teachers preparing for another school year. Janine Teagues and the rest of the staff are back, too. Season 6 premieres Wednesday, October 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on ABC. The season opener is titled 'Jungle Classroom' and runs until 9:02 p.m. ET, according to ABC’s episode listing. Viewers who miss the broadcast can stream the premiere on Hulu beginning Thursday, October 8.

New episodes will air on Wednesdays at the same time. Disney’s Season 6 guide lists 22 episodes. ABC has released titles and broadcast dates for the first three installments. The Hulu release dates fall on the following Thursdays:

Episode 1, 'Jungle Classroom': October 7 on ABC, October 8 on Hulu

Episode 2, 'Check-Ins': October 14 on ABC, October 15 on Hulu

Episode 3, 'Tryouts': October 21 on ABC, October 22 on Hulu

Gregory and Ava adjust to a new dynamic, while Barbara turns to Jacob for help. Meanwhile, Janine gives her classroom a makeover, and Melissa works to win hers back. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)
Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill outside the school in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 6 (Image Source: Disney | Gilles Mingasson)

For the television broadcast, tune in to your local ABC station. Hulu provides next-day streaming, allowing viewers to catch up after each Wednesday episode. Eligible bundle subscribers can also watch through Hulu on Disney+, according to Disney’s guide. The first five seasons are available on Hulu and through Hulu on Disney+ for eligible subscribers, giving returning viewers a chance to revisit the staff’s earlier school years before starting Season 6.

Quinta Brunson returns as Janine, with Tyler James Williams back as Gregory. Janelle James plays principal Ava Coleman, while Sheryl Lee Ralph returns as Barbara Howard. Lisa Ann Walter reprises Melissa Schemmenti, and Chris Perfetti is back as Jacob Hill. William Stanford Davis rounds out the returning ensemble as Mr. Johnson, keeping the school’s core staff together as the new term begins.

Gregory’s promotion to assistant principal adds another responsibility to his teaching job. In the Season 6 trailer, he says, “I have two roles this year: Teacher me and assistant principal me.” His promotion follows Season 5, which also saw Janine and Gregory reconcile. Season 6 picks up with new students arriving at Abbott.

There is also a milestone ahead for the comedy. Deadline reported that the series will film its 100th episode at Disneyland this month. According to the outlet’s sources, it is expected to air in December as the Season 6 fall finale, though Disney declined to comment. An exact broadcast date for that episode has not been announced.

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