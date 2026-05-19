Pedro Pascal surprises fans at Disneyland ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ release

A continuation of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is slated to release in theaters on May 22.

As 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' gears up for its theatrical debut on May 22, 'Star Wars' fans worldwide are beyond excited to see the franchise return to the big screen after nearly seven years. Moreover, Pedro Pascal made the film's release extra special for its dedicated fanbase. On Saturday, May 16, the 51-year-old actor dressed up as the titular warrior, Mandalorian, and headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. He surprised a few fans who were about to board the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride.

Pedro Pascal creates the surprise of a lifetime at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at @Disneyland.



Experience Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters and IMAX May 22. Get tickets now. https://t.co/oO5Cz6UMdF#TheMandalorianAndGrogu pic.twitter.com/6riVFCSnBS — Star Wars (@starwars) May 17, 2026

In the clip released by the franchise's official X account, Pascal is seen wearing his helmet and saying, "Don't make it too obvious it's me." While talking about greeting visitors, he adds, "I don't think they're gonna hear my welcome, but I'll just be like, what's up?" As a group of visitors approaches the ride, Pascal reveals himself by taking off his helmet. The group immediately erupts in screams and laughs. "Now you all have to die because you've seen my face," the actor jokes before posing for pictures with fans. The post is captioned, "Pedro Pascal creates the surprise of a lifetime at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at @Disneyland. Experience 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' in theaters and IMAX on May 22. Get tickets now."

Pedro Pascal seen posing with the film's cast and crew (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

The surprise visit was part of the promotional efforts for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' in which Pascal is reprising his role as the veteran bounty hunter Din Djarin from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' (2019-2023). Pascal did not just stop at meeting fans as he rode the Space Mountain with Sigourney Weaver, who will appear as Colonel Ward, leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers. Later, Pascal and Weaver joined Jon Favreau and the head of Lucasfilm to watch the 'Shadows of Memory' projection show with the tourists.

A still of Pedro Pascal surprising fans at Disneyland (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

However, Disney faced some backlash after it was discovered that the tourists were not chosen at random. They were a group of influencers and online creators selected by the studio to hype up the movie. Soon after, several influencers posted their experiences on their own accounts, as a way of showing transparency. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the group included longtime 'Star Wars' fans who had decent followers on social media. However, they insisted that the group was invited to the park under the pretext of getting an early look at new content additions to Smugglers Run, and had no idea of Pascal's involvement on that day.

The film is written by Dave Filoni, Noah Kloor, and Favreau, who also serves as its director. As per the film's official synopsis, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu."