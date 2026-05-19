MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Pedro Pascal surprises fans at Disneyland ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ release

A continuation of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is slated to release in theaters on May 22.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of Pedro Pascal posing with fans at Disneyland (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)
A still of Pedro Pascal posing with fans at Disneyland (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

As 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' gears up for its theatrical debut on May 22, 'Star Wars' fans worldwide are beyond excited to see the franchise return to the big screen after nearly seven years. Moreover, Pedro Pascal made the film's release extra special for its dedicated fanbase. On Saturday, May 16, the 51-year-old actor dressed up as the titular warrior, Mandalorian, and headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. He surprised a few fans who were about to board the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride. 

In the clip released by the franchise's official X account, Pascal is seen wearing his helmet and saying, "Don't make it too obvious it's me." While talking about greeting visitors, he adds, "I don't think they're gonna hear my welcome, but I'll just be like, what's up?" As a group of visitors approaches the ride, Pascal reveals himself by taking off his helmet. The group immediately erupts in screams and laughs. "Now you all have to die because you've seen my face," the actor jokes before posing for pictures with fans. The post is captioned, "Pedro Pascal creates the surprise of a lifetime at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at @Disneyland. Experience 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' in theaters and IMAX on May 22. Get tickets now."

Pedro Pascal seen posing with the film's cast and crew (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)
Pedro Pascal seen posing with the film's cast and crew (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

The surprise visit was part of the promotional efforts for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' in which Pascal is reprising his role as the veteran bounty hunter Din Djarin from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' (2019-2023). Pascal did not just stop at meeting fans as he rode the Space Mountain with Sigourney Weaver, who will appear as Colonel Ward, leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers. Later, Pascal and Weaver joined Jon Favreau and the head of Lucasfilm to watch the 'Shadows of Memory' projection show with the tourists.

A screenshot of Pedro Pascal surprising fans at Disneyland (Cover Image Source: X | @starwars)
A still of Pedro Pascal surprising fans at Disneyland (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

However, Disney faced some backlash after it was discovered that the tourists were not chosen at random. They were a group of influencers and online creators selected by the studio to hype up the movie. Soon after, several influencers posted their experiences on their own accounts, as a way of showing transparency. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the group included longtime 'Star Wars' fans who had decent followers on social media. However, they insisted that the group was invited to the park under the pretext of getting an early look at new content additions to Smugglers Run, and had no idea of Pascal's involvement on that day.    

The film is written by Dave Filoni, Noah Kloor, and Favreau, who also serves as its director. As per the film's official synopsis, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu."

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Missed watching 'Mother Mary' in theatres? Here's how you can watch Anne Hathaway's film at home
MOVIES

Missed watching 'Mother Mary' in theatres? Here's how you can watch Anne Hathaway's film at home

The film follows veteran pop star Mother Mary reuniting with her estranged costume designer and best friend Coel for a comeback concert
9 hours ago
'Zombie 5' gets official title as Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly starrer sets 2027 release window
MOVIES

'Zombie 5' gets official title as Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly starrer sets 2027 release window

The lead stars took to X to officially reveal the title of the fifth installment in Disney's hit musical fantasy franchise.
1 day ago
Sophie Thatcher's 'Her Private Hell' releases spine-chilling teaser and it's releasing sooner than you think
MOVIES

Sophie Thatcher's 'Her Private Hell' releases spine-chilling teaser and it's releasing sooner than you think

Sophie Thatcher descends into a neon-drenched nightmare in Nicolas Winding Refn’s latest haunting thriller of 'Her Private Hell.'
1 day ago
Michael Fassbender’s South Korean thriller ‘Hope’ sets release window after Cannes premiere
MOVIES

Michael Fassbender’s South Korean thriller ‘Hope’ sets release window after Cannes premiere

‘The Wailing’ director’s next sci-fi epic with A-list Hollywood and Korean stars will be in the US theaters sooner than expected.
1 day ago
Content creator Markiplier’s breakout feature film ‘Iron Lung’ sets release date on YouTube
MOVIES

Content creator Markiplier’s breakout feature film ‘Iron Lung’ sets release date on YouTube

Markiplier's self-funded post-apocalyptic movie, 'Iron Lung,' is now set to be exclusively available on YouTube.
1 day ago
Will 'In The Grey' get a sequel? Henry Cavill film’s ending sparks Part 2 speculation
MOVIES

Will 'In The Grey' get a sequel? Henry Cavill film’s ending sparks Part 2 speculation

'In the Grey' opened to mixed reviews from critics, putting the focus on the possibility of a sequel
3 days ago
When and where to watch 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' as John Travolta film earns mixed reviews after Cannes premiere
MOVIES

When and where to watch 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' as John Travolta film earns mixed reviews after Cannes premiere

While critics panned it, John Travolta was awarded a special Palme d'Or at Cannes ahead of the world premiere of his directorial debut
3 days ago
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ gets major filming update as director shares first look of iconic villain
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG (2020)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ gets major filming update as director shares first look of iconic villain

Director Jeff Fowler shares a major ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ update as fans begin discussing the movie’s next villain.
3 days ago
‘James Bond’: 5 actors who could lead Amazon’s new 007 era, including Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill
MOVIES

‘James Bond’: 5 actors who could lead Amazon’s new 007 era, including Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill

Amazon MGM Studios begins the search for the next 'James Bond' as speculation grows around several major Hollywood contenders.
4 days ago
‘The Batman: Part II’ director confirms cast as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join the action
MOVIES

‘The Batman: Part II’ director confirms cast as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join the action

Matt Reeves teases new additions to the ‘Batman: Part II’ cast as fans speculate Scarlett Johansson’s role may be related to Harvey Dent’s story
4 days ago