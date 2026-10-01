‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6 sets release date as Gregory takes on a new role

‘Abbott Elementary’ returns with fresh changes for its teachers as Gregory faces a new challenge at the school.

‘Abbott Elementary’ is returning for Season 6 with new responsibilities, workplace tensions and plenty of classroom chaos. ABC has confirmed the comedy’s return following the conclusion of Season 5 earlier this year. A new trailer previews what is coming for the staff at Abbott Elementary, including a major professional change for Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). The footage also brings back the familiar mix of teacher rivalries, student antics and personal storylines. According to the ABC press release, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6 premieres Wednesday, October 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Janelle James as Ava Coleman in a still from 'Abbott Elementary' — (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

The Season 6 trailer was released one week before the premiere and opens with Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) kicks off the footage by welcoming viewers back to Abbott, setting the tone for another chaotic year. Gregory has been promoted to assistant principal at Abbott Elementary. Tyler James Williams returns as the character, who must now divide his time between teaching and handling his new administrative responsibilities. Gregory sums up the change by describing his two sides as ‘teacher me and assistant principal me’.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in a still from 'Abbott Elementary' — (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

The promotion creates a new challenge for him as he takes on duties beyond the classroom while remaining part of the school’s teaching staff. Janine welcomes viewers to the school before the trailer moves through several comedic situations involving the staff. Ava Coleman (Janelle James) also offers her own prediction, promising that it will be “the best year yet”. The trailer keeps the focus on the ensemble dynamic that has defined the series, with the teachers dealing with unexpected situations both inside and outside their classrooms.

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti in a still from 'Abbott Elementary' — (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

Brunson returns as Janine Teagues. Lisa Ann Walter is back as Melissa Schemmenti, while Sheryl Lee Ralph reprises her role as Barbara Howard. Chris Perfetti returns as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis plays Mr. Johnson, and Janelle James is back as Principal Ava Coleman. The returning ensemble continues the show’s central story around the teachers and staff working at a Philadelphia public school.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in a still from 'Abbott Elementary' — (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

‘Abbott Elementary’ has received 37 Emmy nominations since its debut in December 2021. The series has won four Emmys during its run. In 2026, it earned seven nominations, including another Outstanding Comedy Series nomination. The latest awards recognition adds to the show’s established presence at the Emmys since its debut. Janelle James also received her fifth Emmy nomination for her performance as Ava Coleman. The first five seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.