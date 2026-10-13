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‘12 12 12’ drops new trailer as Anthony Mackie’s hunt for Jamie Dornan turns personal

A Zurich bank heist unfolds across three timelines in Apple TV’s eight episode crime thriller.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Anthony Mackie (L) and Jamie Dornan (R) face off in ‘12 12 12’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Anthony Mackie (L) and Jamie Dornan (R) face off in ‘12 12 12’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Anthony Mackie has revenge on his mind in the first trailer for ‘12 12 12.’ Apple TV released the footage on October 13, putting his confrontation with Jamie Dornan at the center of the upcoming thriller. The two actors previously shared the screen in ‘Synchronic.’ This time, their characters have a score to settle. The eight-episode series premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, November 13, with its first two episodes. One new installment will follow every Friday through the December 25 finale. The trailer offers a fresh look at the series ahead of its previously announced release date.

It also establishes that Dornan’s character has taken something important from Mackie’s. That loss gives Mackie’s pursuit a personal motive, with revenge driving his determination to track down his adversary. The footage also sets up a psychological duel between the two men as their conflict unfolds across Europe. Their feud is central to the trailer’s introduction to the series. Mackie’s character, Jack, makes his motive clear: “He stole from me. And I believe in revenge.” His pursuit comes with a promise to catch his adversary when he makes a mistake. “I'll be there to catch him,” Jack says. His comments make the pursuit personal.

Dornan’s Paul suggests there is more to the robbery than his pursuer understands. “And he doesn't know what we're really stealing,”  Agathe Rousselle's character says. Paul also presents the plan as a way to secure his family’s future: “This is all for our family.” The trailer closes with his warning: “Only one of us should get to walk away from this thing.”

Apple’s official synopsis explains the title and the central conflict: “Each episode of “12 12 12” unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist and the 12 days following it. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Anthony Mackie) and an American career criminal (Jamie Dornan) as they play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich.”

Jamie Dornan plays an American career criminal with Jack Kesy in ‘12 12 12’ (Image Source: Apple TV)
Jamie Dornan  with Jack Kesy in ‘12 12 12’ (Image Source: Apple TV)

Mackie and Dornan lead a cast that also includes Kali Reis, Jack Kesy and Agathe Rousselle. Sallie Harmsen and José Garcia round out the announced ensemble. Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble created the series and serve as executive producers. Both lead actors also hold executive producer credits, with Mackie working through his Make It With Gravy production banner. Other executive producers include Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller and Jason Spire.

The series also reunites Mackie with Kari Skogland, who directed him in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Skogland directs multiple episodes of ‘12 12 12,’ including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer. Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content produce the drama. Its November launch gives viewers a two-episode introduction before the story continues with weekly releases through Christmas Day.

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