‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ scores an early renewal for two more seasons at Paramount+

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ follows an Earthbender named Pavi, who is branded humanity’s destroyer in a world shattered by a cataclysm

Paramount+ has renewed ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ for two additional seasons, which the franchise dubs Books 3 and 4, Deadline reports. Co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko revealed the news at the show’s New York Comic Con panel on Friday, October 9, the day of the series’ launch. Executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, voice actors Saheli Khan (Pavi), Aishu Devan (Nisha), and Major Curda (Jae) joined them onstage. Only the first three episodes of Book 1 were available to stream at the time, with episodes four to six set to air on October 16, episodes seven to nine on October 23, and episodes 10 to 13 on October 30.

A still from ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

An animated series, ‘Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos,’ is coming, alongside a ‘Seven Havens’ podcast and a ‘Seven Havens’ expansion for ‘Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game’, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. Kuruk is the Water Tribe Avatar who preceded Aang in the franchise’s lore. Meanwhile, the renewal of ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ adds to the previously ordered 26 half-hour episodes, split into two books of 13 episodes each. Nickelodeon revealed ‘Seven Havens’ in February 2025 as the first series from Avatar Studios, the division DiMartino and Konietzko launched with the network in 2021, a year after they left the live-action adaptation at Netflix.

Konietzko serves as showrunner, and Jeremy Zuckerman, who composed the original series, returns to score this one. Notably, October 9 was set for the premiere of ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,’ the animated film directed by Lauren Montgomery, which Paramount+ unveiled last July 25, with Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten and Dionne Quan in the cast. Paramount+ then gave ‘Seven Havens’ the October 9 slot and revealed it at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, where the first trailer premiered.

(L-R) Ethan Spaulding, Saheli Khan, Major Curda, Aishu Devan, Michael Dante DiMartino, Sehaj Sethi and Bryan Konietzko speak at the ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Panel during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center on October 09, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jason Mendez)

‘Seven Havens’ tells the story of Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she is the Avatar who succeeds Korra in a warring, apocalyptic world, but the title already suggests that she is humanity’s destroyer rather than its savior. Pavi and her long-lost twin sister Nisha must unravel their past and save the Seven Havens, the planet’s last hope of civilization, from destruction. Khan, who makes her first major cinematic performance, is joined by Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi. The latter actor voices Appa in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005, 21 years before the current renewal. ‘The Legend of Korra’ followed in 2012. Janet Varney, who voices Korra, moderated the panel, Variety adds, which also notes that a premiere date for Book 2 has not been set.