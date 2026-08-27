Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan’s highly anticipated heist thriller sets Apple TV release date

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are reuniting years after their last project, but this time as enemies

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan team up in an intriguing new project: a heist crime. Apple TV has unveiled first images of ‘12 12 12,’ the upcoming eight-episode heist drama, premiering on Friday, November 13, and airing weekly until December 25, according to Apple TV’s official press release. Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent while Dornan stars as an American career criminal with whom he has a cat-and-mouse chase through Europe. The plot revolves around a target of particular interest: a bank vault buried deep within the Swiss city of Zurich. The title is no coincidence, as each episode of the series blends three timelines, based on the number 12: the 12 months of planning, the 12-hour execution, and the 12-day aftermath of the job.

A still of Jamie Dornan from '12 12 12' (Image Source: YouTube | @AppleTV)

It is not as simple as a straightforward heist. But rather, all three timelines occur throughout the series’ run. Interestingly, it is not the first collaboration for the two actors. They previously appeared together in 2019’s sci-fi film ‘Synchronic,’ about a pair of paramedics who stumble upon a mystery substance that bends time and space. Now seven years later, the two are back in a project, with Mackie taking on the role of a pursuer and Dornan playing a pursued. Additionally, the newly released teaser is the first real glimpse at the two working together.

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in “12 12 12,” premiering November 13, 2026 on Apple TV. (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Mackie’s character in the series provides exposition early on in the series about what will come next: “A high-asset robbery, professionally conceived, is 12 months in planning, 12 hours in execution.” This tone is both tense and procedural, fitting for the series. Moreover, the cast also includes ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ star Jack Kesy, plus Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Jose Garcia, and Kali Reis. Behind the camera, the series is created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble (known for their work on ‘Silent Witness’ and ‘Wild Bill’).

The Emmy-nominated, BAFTA-winning director Kari Skogland (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’) will direct the pilot and other episodes, making it her second collaboration with Mackie. Mackie and Dornan executive produce the project alongside Apple TV’s creators, while Mackie’s Make It With Gravy banner is also attached. Overall, the show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. It is fair to say that the project has been a while in the making. Apple TV acquired the series in May 2024, according to Variety, with filming taking place in 2025. The casting process was gradual in the months that followed. Now, almost two years later, ‘12 12 12’ has a release date on Apple TV.