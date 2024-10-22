Has MTV finally had enough of Jenelle Evans? 'Teen Mom' star about to lose massive payday

OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA: Jenelle Evans had no qualms about sharing all the highs and lows of her life with the world when she first connected with 'Teen Mom' fans during MTV's sequel, 'Teen Mom 2'. Fans watched as Jenelle navigated raising her three children and managing several breakups throughout her time on reality TV, including her separation from her second husband, David Eason, in May 2024.

She has offered viewers an intimate look into her turbulent relationships with her mother, Barbara Evans, and her ex-partners. Since being let go from the 'Teen Mom' franchise in 2019, much of Jenelle's turmoil has played out on social media between 2019 and 2024. 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' welcomed her back to a full-time role in May. However, Jenelle's return to reality TV was short-lived, as MTV once again struggled to manage her off-screen turmoil.

Jenelle Evans was let go from the 'Teen Mom' franchise once again

'Teen Mom' has come to an end for Jenelle once again. After making frequent appearances for just one season, she was removed from the cast of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,' according to an exclusive report from The Ashley. Jenelle was surprised to learn about a month ago that filmmakers were no longer interested in following her story, according to production insiders who spoke to the site.

Despite being let go from the franchise again, Jenelle's contract with Viacom, the production company, remained intact. After discovering that she would no longer be filming, Jenelle requested to be released from her contract, but the higher-ups denied her request, according to the production source.

Jenelle understood she would not be earning any more money if they stopped shooting her since the stars of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' are only compensated when they make an appearance in an episode. The Ashley was informed by a second production source that Jenelle earned between $23,000 and $25,000 per episode during her time on 'The Next Chapter.'

MTV distanced Jenelle Evans from 'Teen Mom' franchise owing to personal life drama

In October 2024, rumors circulated that Jenelle's personal life might impact her ability to film future seasons. She told CelebBuzz on October 16 that she had sent Kaiser, the son of her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, to live with Nathan's mother, Doris Davidson.

Jenelle clarified her desire for Kaiser to be nearer to his father in a statement to the site. While her reasoning is common among co-parents, she faced criticism for mentioning that Nathan had relocated to Las Vegas to participate in a court-mandated intensive outpatient treatment program. The Ashley's Reality Roundup reports that Jenelle was compelled to return Kaiser home from Doris due to the negative criticism she received from fans. "The backlash she was getting for sending off Kaiser was getting to Jenelle big time," a source told the magazine. "She had to go get him."

'Teen Mom' alum Jenelle Evans in virtual fight with ex's wife

Additionally, Jenelle and Nathan's wife, May Oyola, got into an online dispute regarding her child. On her Instagram account, Jenelle mocked May by calling her "creepy" and labeling her as one of the "stalkers" who use fake profiles to express concerns about Kaiser's whereabouts.

May responded by calling Jenelle a "mental mess" and a "pobrecita" (a bad thing in Spanish). She then shared a picture of Nathan with the caption, "I chose to be a ‘creepy wife’ instead of being a CREEPY MOM!"