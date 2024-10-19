'Happy's Place' bombs but fans will tune in to episode 2 'for Reba'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Reba McEntire is back with another sitcom that has fans buzzing all over social media. The Oklahoma-based actress and singer became a household name with WB's sitcom 'Reba' which had a successful run from 2001 to 2007. McEntire features as Bobbie in NBC's 'Happy's Place'.

The show also marks her reunion with her 'Reba' co-star Melissa Peterman. The gorgeous ladies attempt to bring back the nostalgia and it's one of the reasons why fans were quick to tune into the show as soon as it premiered. But sadly, the sitcom didn't have a smooth landing. Despite boasting a stellar cast, it fails to tickle the funny bones.

'Happy's Place' fails to recreate the magic of 'Reba'

Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place' (@nbc)

Fans are nothing but disappointed with McEntire's latest sitcom. The reunion of 'Reba' stars was supposed to ignite some excitement, but sadly that hasn't happened as fans say that the show is "neither hilarious or nostalgic."

Someone took to X and wrote, "I watched Happys place tonight with Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman! The show was disappointing. The lady you matched up as Reba sister just does not work. I’m not sure that I’ll watch any future episodes love Reba and Melissa Peterman."

"I wanted to like the new tv show, Happy’s Place, because I love the combo of Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, but unfortunately it sucks. It’s a generic subpar comedy, with a weak supporting cast that are one dimensional characters," reads another tweet.

The negative feedback from fans comes shortly after the pilot episode was aired on NBC on Friday, October 18. The characters lacked any depth or reliability factor. Even none of the jokes landed well enough to generate a laugh. The dialogue felt forced and the comedy lacked spontaneity.

'Happy's Place' still has a chance to redeem itself

Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place' (@nbc)

Reviewing a show based solely on its pilot episode can be tricky. For some, it might feel too early to make a definitive judgment, while others may lose interest right there and never return. Despite the negative reviews, some viewers are still ready to give it another shot. McEntire's presence is the reason why fans want to wait and see how it pans out.

Someone wrote on X, "I’m not sure how I feel about it yet. Gonna wait till after ep 2." A similar comment reads, "Give it time. Sometimes a new series needs a season to find its footing."

'Happy's Place' Episode 2 will air on NBC next Friday, October 25

