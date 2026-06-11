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‘Law & Order’ fan-favorite Bensler finally reunite as emotional Season 27 clip plays at Knicks game

'Law & Order' fandom became emotional as a tribute in Madison Square Garden led to two fan favorites embracing courtside.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Bensler in 'Law & Order: SVU' (Image Source: NBC Insider | Peter Kramer)
A still of Bensler in 'Law & Order: SVU' (Image Source: NBC Insider | Peter Kramer)

The Knicks fans may not have been happy with the proceedings of the NBA Finals Game 3 showdown at Madison Square Garden, but 'Law & Order: SVU' fans came out elated. During the game, they witnessed a heartwarming 'Bensler' moment, something they have waited years to see. Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni shared a hug on the sidelines as the MSG Jumbotron played a scene from their characters' story. The tribute made the 'Law & Order' fans in the stadium emotional, and they burst into cheers when the actors acknowledged it with a hug. 

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks during Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals (Image Source: NBC Insider |Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks during Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals (Image Source: NBC Insider |Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)

The scene was from the 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 27 premiere, named 'In the Wind.' It featured Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) telling his former partner, "We had a pretty good run there for a minute." Captain Olivia Benson adds, "We still do. Just different." The duo then hugs. The scene is special for the 'Bensler' fandom, as this is the last time both of them appeared together in the franchise. Many fans interpreted the line as a nod to their long-running will-they-won't-they dynamic. Both actors have repeatedly expressed support for exploring the relationship.

Still of Bensler in 'Law & Order: SVU' (Image Source: NBC Insider | Virginia Sherwood)
Still of Bensler in 'Law & Order: SVU' (Image Source: NBC Insider | Virginia Sherwood)

This became clear when a kiss filmed for Season 24 was ultimately left on the cutting-room floor and did not make it into any episode. "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it," Hargitay told Awards Chatter in front of a live audience at Napa Valley StreamFest. "Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss]." After 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' ended its NBC run, fans were concerned they had seen the last of 'Bensler.' "Chris has his own show now. At some point? I mean, anything's possible," Benson shared in the THR podcast when asked about Meloni's status. "Yes. The answer to that is he and I are not ... it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] — see what I did there?"

Fans may need to wait a while for Bensler's fate, but they need not doubt the actors' affinity for each other. The two actors have maintained a close friendship for years. In fact, June 8 wasn't the first time they attended a game together. They were seen enjoying a game hand in hand in April 2025. Both are huge NBA fans, as evidenced by their reactions throughout the Knicks game. 'Law & Order: SVU' will return on NBC in Fall 2026. 

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