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Henry Cavill and Kevin Hart team up for Netflix spy action comedy — here’s everything we know so far

Henry Cavill will star alongside Kevin Hart in a Netflix action-comedy that mixes espionage, rivalry, and the challenges of impending fatherhood.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) Henry Cavill at a movie's preview; (R) Kevin Hart at an event. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Cindy Ord/WireImage; (R) Arturo Holmes/REFORM Alliance)
(L) Henry Cavill at a movie's preview; (R) Kevin Hart at an event. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Cindy Ord/WireImage; (R) Arturo Holmes/REFORM Alliance)

Henry Cavill is heading back into the spy game, but this time there is a comedic twist attached to the mission. The actor has signed on for a new Netflix feature that will pair him with Kevin Hart in an untitled spy comedy. According to TheWrap, the project is being directed by McG and is about two secret agents who find themselves tangled up in each other’s personal lives. The unusual setup is based on a short story by Sean Lewis, which centers on two intelligence operatives who spend their professional lives working against one another. Their paths cross in a prenatal class designed for expectant parents, creating an encounter neither man could have anticipated. Things become even more complicated when their wives strike up a friendship and quickly grow close.

Before long, the carefully separated worlds of family responsibilities and covert operations begin crashing into each other. What starts as an uncomfortable connection eventually forces the two rivals into a reluctant partnership. Between preparing for fatherhood and dealing with situations tied to their secret occupations, the pair must learn how to work together despite years of competition. Netflix has not revealed many details about Cavill’s character, and sources cited by TheWrap indicated that information surrounding his role remains tightly guarded. What is known is that he will portray one of the two spies at the story’s center. The project also brings together a notable creative team behind the scenes. The screenplay comes from Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, and Jonathan Tropper.

Henry Cavill in a selfie; Kevin Hart pose for a photo [Image Source: Instagram | @henrycavill (L); @kevinhart4real (R)]
(L) Henry Cavill in a selfie; (R) Kevin Hart poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | (L) @henrycavill; (R) @kevinhart4real)

The Nee brothers are best known for directing ‘The Lost City’, the adventure comedy led by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum that became a surprise audience favorite. Several major production companies are backing the movie as well. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine are producing through 21 Laps, while Ryan Reynolds joins the project through Maximum Effort alongside George Dewey and Patrick Gooing. Hart is also among the producers through Hartbeat, working with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley. Emily Morris will serve as executive producer. For Cavill, the Netflix comedy marks another busy chapter in a career that has remained packed with high-profile projects.

Audiences recently saw him in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’. He has also been involved in another collaboration with Ritchie, the action thriller ‘In the Grey’, which pairs him with Jake Gyllenhaal. Netflix viewers will not have to wait long to see him return to the streaming giant either. He is set to appear alongside Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3’. The latest installment is scheduled to arrive on July 1. Beyond that, Cavill’s calendar remains full. He is attached to headline Amazon MGM’s reboot of ‘Highlander’, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski. He is also preparing to star in ‘Voltron’, a live-action adaptation being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. 

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