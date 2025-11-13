Channing Tatum's ‘Roofman’ deleted brutal scene from a real police event because it was too ‘unbelievable’

Released on October 10, 2025, this crime drama—based on the real-life robbery by Jeffrey Manchester—is now available to stream.

Despite its disappointing box office run, Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst's 'Roofman' is garnering major attention, all thanks to positive word of mouth. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the drama-comedy flick is based on the life of robber Jeffrey Manchester, who is also known as 'Roofman.' While the movie skillfully depicts the highs and lows of Manchester’s infamous crime spree, it still chopped off an 'unbelievable' scene from a real police event, and the reason behind it is quite surprising.

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in a still from 'Roofman' (Cover Image Source: Paramount | Photo by Davi Russo)

As per reports, during Manchester's five-year crime spree, he robbed more than 60 fast-food restaurants, including the Toys 'R' Us where he once lived. There was plenty of real-life material for 'Roofman' to draw from. However, director Cianfrance explained in an interview with ScreenRant that some moments had to be left out or adjusted to fit the 126-minute runtime. One such scene, Cianfrance revealed, involved a real-life Halloween night moment that was filmed but ultimately cut. In it, Manchester dressed like a giant rabbit, taking one of Leigh Wainscott's (Kirsten Dunst) children trick-or-treating.

When the child complained her costume had no pockets and her hands were cold, Manchester decided they needed scissors, but the only place nearby to get them was a police station. Cianfrance recalled, "Jeff walked into the police station in a bunny outfit and asked the officers for scissors to make pockets." He added, "So that happens, and you can shoot that, and when you see it, it feels unbelievable, even though it really happened." Although some scenes were cut, Cianfrance pointed out that 'Roofman' could not have been made without his extensive conversations with Manchester, which helped him accurately capture the story.

Cianfrance recalled that Manchester told him, "This is my story, but it's your movie, and I want you to translate my story in the way you see fit." The director said he "learned so much" from their 400 hours of discussions, during which Manchester even nicknamed him 'Dr. Derek.' Notably, 'Roofman' underperformed at the box office, earning just $27.6 million worldwide, despite receiving positive reviews from critics. However, it may find a larger audience with its digital and streaming release, as per Decider.

Starting Tuesday, November 11, at 12 am ET (9 pm PT on November 10), the film will be available for digital purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. Prices vary, but on Amazon Prime, it costs $24.99 to buy or $19.99 to rent, with a 48-hour viewing window once playback begins. While 'Roofman' isn't yet available on streaming services, it's expected to stream on Paramount+ before the end of the year, since it's a Paramount Pictures release.