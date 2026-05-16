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Will 'In The Grey' get a sequel? Henry Cavill film’s ending sparks Part 2 speculation

'In the Grey' opened to mixed reviews from critics, putting the focus on the possibility of a sequel
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González in 'In the Grey' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Black Bear)
Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González in 'In the Grey' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Black Bear)

Making headlines ahead of the weekend was 'In the Grey'. The Guy Ritchie feature starring Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González in lead roles hit cinemas on May 15, 2026. Despite the mixed reviews, the action-thriller featuring the Hollywood heavyweights managed to rake in the crowd. While the cast performances and cinematography garnered praise, some sections criticized the plot and the pacing. Also making for a post-film discussion was the future of the movie. The major question is if 'In the Grey' will get a sequel.

Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'In the Grey' (Image credit: YouTube | Black Bear)
Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'In the Grey' (Image credit: YouTube | Black Bear)

'In the Grey' follows elite operative—a clever recovery specialist (González) and her two extraction agents (Gyllenhaal and Cavill), who are hired to recover a stolen billion-dollar fortune from a hostile tycoon. How they manage to work through corporate sabotage and a villain pulling out all stops forms the crux of the story. The film's ending leaves the door open for a possible sequel (no spoilers here), however, there is no official confirmation on whether Ritchie has another caper planned for the trio. At the time of writing, it is too early to determine if the movie sees a sequel. Much depends on whether 'In the Grey' meets all the metrics — critic reviews, box office collections, actors commitments and willingness to return, for a potential second film.

In related news, Gyllenhaal spoke of working with Ritchie during filming. "With Guy, there's a lot of improvisation, a lot of discovery," Gyllenhaal told IGN. "Lines change in the moment, scenes shift on the day. We had a scene where we got the lines maybe a few minutes beforehand. All I did was root for Henry to remember his next line, and when he got through it, I was terrified I had to remember mine. That kind of thing keeps you incredibly present." This was the actor's second collaboration with the director after 'The Covenant'. "It feels like one big film in a way, because you're really in his world,” Gyllenhaal says. “He comes back and says, ‘You want to come dive in again?’ And you go, ‘Yeah, sure. I love it in there. The water's warm.’ What's also unique is that he's constantly editing as he goes. He's shaping the story, showing you cut scenes and then you're shaping the next scene together. It doesn't work the way normal movies do." For fans keen to catch the film, 'In the Grey' is running in theaters.

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