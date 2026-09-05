Will there be a ‘Chad Powers’ Season 3? Here’s all we know about the Hulu hit’s future

Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ dropped all episodes of its Season 2 on September 3

'Chad Powers' recently dropped Season 2 on Hulu. The sophomore installment was significantly different from the freshman season. Chad Powers (Glen Powell) had to take more risks and push himself further to keep his identity a secret. For those unaware, Chad Powers is actually Russ Holliday, who has disguised himself to pursue his football dreams. Despite his best attempts, the titular character could not stop his secret from spreading. It fell into the hands of Gerry (Colton Ryan), who wants to use it to destroy Chad's prospects, and Tricia Yeager (Wynn Everett), who wants to conceal it for her own benefit. Chad's relationship with Erica "Ricky" Hudson (Perry Mattfeld) also took a romantic turn, ending on a cliffhanger of sorts. Considering the state of things at the end of Season 2, it is no surprise that fans want another season. Though nothing has been greenlit yet, several positive signs point to a third installment being a reality.

A still from 'Chad Powers' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado)

Hulu has not yet released the show's official viewership numbers. However, given the stellar audience response on social media and its perfect Rotten Tomatoes critic score, it can be assumed that the show is having a good run. Powell's star power should also help its case. The actor, who is currently enjoying his run as one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars, is committed to another season. According to him, Hulu already knows about his and Michael Waldron's (creator) plans for the show.

"We sold this to Hulu with the intention of a three-season arc," the actor shared with USA Today. They have a conclusion in mind that they would like to get on screen. "One of Waldron's and my mutual pet peeves is TV that overstays its welcome. We have a strong, powerful ending in mind and I tend to like to stick to plans like that," says Powell. "But at the end of the day, the story will unfold."

A still from 'Chad Powers' — (Image Source: Disney | Daniel Delgado Jr)

Hulu and Disney would not want to let go of such a fruitful collaboration with one of the most bankable Hollywood stars. Another factor that works in the show's favor is that it is pretty quick to make. Season 1 arrived in 2025, and within a year, the following season was available to stream. Filming the show is hard work, especially for Powell, who spends an hour every day to get into his character. But it does not seem to be a tedious undertaking for any of the parties involved. The show's first season premiered in September, and a renewal announcement came months later in December. If such a schedule is followed this time as well, fans will have to wait some time for any updates. All episodes of 'Chad Powers' are currently streaming on Hulu.