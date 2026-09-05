MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Will there be a ‘Chad Powers’ Season 3? Here’s all we know about the Hulu hit’s future

Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ dropped all episodes of its Season 2 on September 3
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Glen Powell from 'Chad Powers' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado Jr.)
A still of Glen Powell from 'Chad Powers' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado Jr.)

'Chad Powers' recently dropped Season 2 on Hulu. The sophomore installment was significantly different from the freshman season. Chad Powers (Glen Powell) had to take more risks and push himself further to keep his identity a secret. For those unaware, Chad Powers is actually Russ Holliday, who has disguised himself to pursue his football dreams. Despite his best attempts, the titular character could not stop his secret from spreading. It fell into the hands of Gerry (Colton Ryan), who wants to use it to destroy Chad's prospects, and Tricia Yeager (Wynn Everett), who wants to conceal it for her own benefit. Chad's relationship with Erica "Ricky" Hudson (Perry Mattfeld) also took a romantic turn, ending on a cliffhanger of sorts. Considering the state of things at the end of Season 2, it is no surprise that fans want another season. Though nothing has been greenlit yet, several positive signs point to a third installment being a reality.

Glen Powell in a production still from 'Chad Powers' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado)
A still from 'Chad Powers' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Daniel Delgado)

Hulu has not yet released the show's official viewership numbers. However, given the stellar audience response on social media and its perfect Rotten Tomatoes critic score, it can be assumed that the show is having a good run. Powell's star power should also help its case. The actor, who is currently enjoying his run as one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars, is committed to another season. According to him, Hulu already knows about his and Michael Waldron's (creator) plans for the show.

"We sold this to Hulu with the intention of a three-season arc," the actor shared with USA Today. They have a conclusion in mind that they would like to get on screen. "One of Waldron's and my mutual pet peeves is TV that overstays its welcome. We have a strong, powerful ending in mind and I tend to like to stick to plans like that," says Powell. "But at the end of the day, the story will unfold." 

A still from 'Chad Powers'
A still from 'Chad Powers' — (Image Source: Disney | Daniel Delgado Jr)

Hulu and Disney would not want to let go of such a fruitful collaboration with one of the most bankable Hollywood stars. Another factor that works in the show's favor is that it is pretty quick to make. Season 1 arrived in 2025, and within a year, the following season was available to stream. Filming the show is hard work, especially for Powell, who spends an hour every day to get into his character. But it does not seem to be a tedious undertaking for any of the parties involved. The show's first season premiered in September, and a renewal announcement came months later in December. If such a schedule is followed this time as well, fans will have to wait some time for any updates. All episodes of 'Chad Powers' are currently streaming on Hulu.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Oscar winners Halle Berry and Colin Firth set to collaborate on rom-com
TV

Oscar winners Halle Berry and Colin Firth set to collaborate on rom-com

Nancy Meyers’ long-time collaborator Suzanne Farwell is set to take the director’s chair for ‘Otherwise Engaged’
2 hours ago
‘General Hospital’ alum confirmed as recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys
TV

‘General Hospital’ alum confirmed as recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on October 30, only on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and The Emmys app
4 hours ago
Prime Video makes major decision on Nicolas Cage’s ‘Spider-Noir’ after hit first season
TV

Prime Video makes major decision on Nicolas Cage’s ‘Spider-Noir’ after hit first season

Nicolas Cage’s noir detective era hits a crossroads as Prime Video weighs in on what is next
5 hours ago
‘Silo’ Season 4 sets release date as ominous sneak peek teases an all-out ‘war’
TV

‘Silo’ Season 4 sets release date as ominous sneak peek teases an all-out ‘war’

Juliette and the people of Silo 18 prepare to challenge the powerful force controlling their underground world.
14 hours ago
HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ confirms major recast as Dobby and Tom Riddle join Season 2
TV

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ confirms major recast as Dobby and Tom Riddle join Season 2

The HBO series is preparing its ‘Chamber of Secrets’ adaptation months before its Christmas Day debut.
17 hours ago
‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?
TV

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?

The group finds a possible way to steer through the multiverse, but three competing teams send its journey off course.
18 hours ago
Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting

Jenna Dewan is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy for the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35
1 day ago
What is the Forward Vault? ‘Silo’ Season 3 ending explained as Juliette’s mission takes dangerous turn
TV

What is the Forward Vault? ‘Silo’ Season 3 ending explained as Juliette’s mission takes dangerous turn

One locked door may decide the fate of every silo left standing in ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 10
1 day ago
‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 to bring back major ‘Blue Bloods’ character
TV

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 to bring back major ‘Blue Bloods’ character

'Boston Blue' Season 2 will begin on October 9, and the premiere episode will feature a familiar face
1 day ago
Do Eddie and Susie get together in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2? Where they stand after intense finale
TV

Do Eddie and Susie get together in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2? Where they stand after intense finale

Throughout the show, fans witnessed chemistry between Kaya Scodelario’s Susie and Theo James’ Eddie
1 day ago