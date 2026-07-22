Who are Los Servidores? California police officers win over ‘AGT’ judges with joyful Mariachi performance

The local police officers’ group surprised everyone with their Mariachi performance and left the judges speechless.

The latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) Season 21 episode featured a police officer group, Los Servidores, during the auditions. The local Southern California police officers performed a Spanish Mariachi version of “Walking on Sunshine.” One of the group members shared about what they did, “A group of law enforcement that gets together and sings for our community throughout the Southern California area.” The judges welcomed the group on the last day of the auditions. Simon Cowell asked how long the group had been doing it. They responded that it had been 8-9 years. The group members then went backstage and returned with their musical instruments. Seeing them walk back on stage, Sofia Vergara noted that she loved Mariachi.

A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

Everyone was pleasantly surprised after witnessing the group carrying their individual instruments. Judges, audience members, and the host enjoyed the performance. Two of the judges, Howie Mandel and Mel B, along with the audience, also gave them a standing ovation. Simon shared that they did not expect to witness such a performance, “I don’t think we were expecting that.” He added, “I thought it was just going to be a choir, which we’ve seen a lot of, but then you started to play, and I thought, ‘This is very happy music.’ Most importantly, the audience loved this audition; I could tell.” Mel B noted that at first, she could not recognize the song but afterward realized that it was “Walking on Sunshine.” She added, “And what I like is that you’ve taken a song and made it Mariachi. I’ve never heard that before. I liked that a lot.”

A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition featuring Sofia and Simon's reaction (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

While the judges shared their appreciation, the audience kept on cheering for the group. Sofia, who was excited since she learned it was going to be a Mariachi, shared, “I loved it. It was amazing for me. I mean, I rarely get to hear Mariachi here on the show. So it got me really excited. It was great. Thank you.” Howie, Mel B, Sofia, and Simon - all four judges said yes, and the group was chosen for the next round. As the judges shared their decision, the audience cheered even louder for the group.

Mel B noted that it was “great” while Howie told the judges, “When they (the group) first walked out, I thought, ‘Oh my God, where did I park?’” and they all laughed. Backstage, the show host congratulated the group for their selection. “You conquered. Let me say, you ‘arrested’ the audience,” noted Terry Crews. The judges also joked about making a police show and tossed around a few potential titles for the same.