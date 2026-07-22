MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who are Los Servidores? California police officers win over ‘AGT’ judges with joyful Mariachi performance

The local police officers’ group surprised everyone with their Mariachi performance and left the judges speechless.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)
A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

The latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) Season 21 episode featured a police officer group, Los Servidores, during the auditions. The local Southern California police officers performed a Spanish Mariachi version of “Walking on Sunshine.” One of the group members shared about what they did, “A group of law enforcement that gets together and sings for our community throughout the Southern California area.” The judges welcomed the group on the last day of the auditions. Simon Cowell asked how long the group had been doing it. They responded that it had been 8-9 years. The group members then went backstage and returned with their musical instruments. Seeing them walk back on stage, Sofia Vergara noted that she loved Mariachi.

A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)
A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

Everyone was pleasantly surprised after witnessing the group carrying their individual instruments. Judges, audience members, and the host enjoyed the performance. Two of the judges, Howie Mandel and Mel B, along with the audience, also gave them a standing ovation. Simon shared that they did not expect to witness such a performance, “I don’t think we were expecting that.” He added, “I thought it was just going to be a choir, which we’ve seen a lot of, but then you started to play, and I thought, ‘This is very happy music.’ Most importantly, the audience loved this audition; I could tell.” Mel B noted that at first, she could not recognize the song but afterward realized that it was “Walking on Sunshine.” She added, “And what I like is that you’ve taken a song and made it Mariachi. I’ve never heard that before. I liked that a lot.”

A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)
A still from Los Servidores' ‘AGT’ audition featuring Sofia and Simon's reaction (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

While the judges shared their appreciation, the audience kept on cheering for the group. Sofia, who was excited since she learned it was going to be a Mariachi, shared, “I loved it. It was amazing for me. I mean, I rarely get to hear Mariachi here on the show. So it got me really excited. It was great. Thank you.” Howie, Mel B, Sofia, and Simon - all four judges said yes, and the group was chosen for the next round. As the judges shared their decision, the audience cheered even louder for the group.

Mel B noted that it was “great” while Howie told the judges, “When they (the group) first walked out, I thought, ‘Oh my God, where did I park?’” and they all laughed. Backstage, the show host congratulated the group for their selection. “You conquered. Let me say, you ‘arrested’ the audience,” noted Terry Crews. The judges also joked about making a police show and tossed around a few potential titles for the same.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why did Olandria and Nic break up? Inside the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 runner-ups' split
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Why did Olandria and Nic break up? Inside the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 runner-ups' split

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have gone their separate ways more than a year after meeting on 'Love Island USA' season 7.
19 minutes ago
‘The Ultimatum' 4 reunion: Which couples are still together? Explosive revelations shake things up
REALITY TV

‘The Ultimatum' 4 reunion: Which couples are still together? Explosive revelations shake things up

Two couples were stronger than ever, while the rest were dealing with cheating and incompatibility issues in 'The Ultimatum' reunion.
5 hours ago
'Big Brother 28' live feed reveals major shake-up as fan favorite replaces Lyric on the elimination block
BIG BROTHER

'Big Brother 28' live feed reveals major shake-up as fan favorite replaces Lyric on the elimination block

'Big Brother 28' live feeds reveal the POV winner and final nominations for the second week, with 'Survivor' alum playing a tough game.
7 hours ago
Who is Tracy Jo Wilson? ‘Ultimatum’ Season 4 reunion ends with heartfelt tribute to one cast member’s mother
REALITY TV

Who is Tracy Jo Wilson? ‘Ultimatum’ Season 4 reunion ends with heartfelt tribute to one cast member’s mother

The recently released season of the social experiment ended with an emotional tribute to Tracy Jo, who was Ashley’s mother.
8 hours ago
Who is Pynk Beard? ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant once collaborated with Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Pynk Beard? ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant once collaborated with Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez

Pynk Beard performs his original song along with his eponymous band in front of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges.
10 hours ago
Who is Maria? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 contortionist reveals she was paralyzed for two years
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Maria? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 contortionist reveals she was paralyzed for two years

The teenage contortionist shocked everyone with her flexibility as she walked across the stage after bending backward.
11 hours ago
Who is Howie Blandel? Howie Mandel impersonator baffles 'AGT' judges before returning to stage two more times
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Howie Blandel? Howie Mandel impersonator baffles 'AGT' judges before returning to stage two more times

Before Monroe could even explain what he was about to do, Mel B slammed all four red buzzers
13 hours ago
Who is Sarah Hardwig? Blind singer’s inspiring ‘AGT’ Season 21 audition leaves judges in awe
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Sarah Hardwig? Blind singer’s inspiring ‘AGT’ Season 21 audition leaves judges in awe

A singing audition featured in the latest episode received huge appreciation from the judges and the viewers.
13 hours ago
Bravo sets ‘RHONY’ Season 16 premiere date as explosive trailer teases new feuds
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY (2008)

Bravo sets ‘RHONY’ Season 16 premiere date as explosive trailer teases new feuds

The upcoming season of the Bravo show will feature returning cast members, new additions, and a surprise cameo
14 hours ago
‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 gets release date as first look hints at big changes for Tammy and Amy Slaton
1000-LB SISTERS

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 gets release date as first look hints at big changes for Tammy and Amy Slaton

Amy and Tammy, along with their siblings and partners, are back with yet another funny, dramatic, and intense season.
1 day ago