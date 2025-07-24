‘Tulsa King’ cast hints at crossover with Taylor Sheridan's upcoming spin-off — and we’re not ready for it

‘NOLA King’ is a spinoff of ‘Tulsa King’ and marks Samuel L. Jackson’s first time headlining a TV show

Taylor Sheridan is known for bringing gripping storylines to TV screens, along with ensembles that are hard to ignore. For ‘Tulsa King,’ the creator partnered with one of the greatest action stars of the century, Sylvester Stallone. Now, Sheridan is coming forward with ‘NOLA King,’ But does that mean that the spinoff series would also feature the actor known for his physique and stunts?

During FanX's Atlanta Comic Convention, Garrett Hedlund and Frank Grillo from ‘Tulsa King’ shed light on the possibility of a crossover. During a conversation with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, who was hosting the panel, the two were asked whether a crossover between the two Paramount+ series is in the works. Replying to the host, the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ actor stated, “You know, I think there could be, depending on how our season pans out.” He added, “But for those two (Sylvester Stallone and Jackson) especially, I think it would be silly if there wasn't some kind of crossover for two, three, four episodes. And Sam is in our show, it's on Instagram, it's not giving anything away.”

Hedlund, who plays Mitch Keller in the highly acclaimed crime series, shared his appreciation for Jackson, stating, “All I want to say is Sam is a wonderful guy. He's amazing. He's been in every movie in the history of movies, he's been in 9000 movies.” Calling him one of the great actors who are “consistent in their careers, decade after decade,” the ‘Tron: Legacy’ star went on to mention, “And then they become these iconic artists, and Sam's one of them.” Talking about the crossover, he mentioned, “There's an Instagram post introducing Sam to the world of Tulsa King, and it's a photo of these two giants of acting. They'd be crazy not to do it.”

‘NOLA King’ was announced earlier this year. The Jackson-led series will showcase the storyline of Russell Lee Washington Jr., a former inmate who once shared a 10-year prison sentence with Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi. According to Town and Country Magazine, Jackson’s character is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to kill Dwight. However, impressed by what Dwight created in Tulsa, Lee returns to New Orleans, his home, without finishing the job. He plans to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends, and take control of the city he left behind 40 years ago, per the official synopsis. “In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop,” the synopsis reads.

Talking to Collider, Jackson had said, "I know very little about what's going to happen. I don't know the character's name. I don't know what our history is. I don't know anything about it, but I do know that I'm very anxious to jump into it and find out what it's going to be." Sheridan serves as the executive producer for 'NOLA King,' along with David C. Glasser, Stallone, as well as Jackson. According to Collider, ‘NOLA King’ will debut after Jackson’s introduction in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3. The next season of ‘Tulsa King’ is set to premiere in September 2025 on Paramount+.