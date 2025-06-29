Sofia Vergara makes bold remark about Season 20 'AGT' singer—and we couldn't agree more: 'You can go...'

"I really like you...There’s a vibe about you that’s kind of this relaxed, maybe it’s the fact that you’re turning 40 years old," Howie Mandel shared.

Sofia Vergara has openly shared her thoughts on the future of a contestant who just auditioned for 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, and we couldn't agree more. During the fifth episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which aired on June 24, a 40-year-old singer named Chuck Adams left the judges speechless with his soulful rendition of 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Dolls. Following his stellar performance, Adams received a standing ovation from the judges. When Vergara was asked to offer her feedback on Adams' performance, the 'Modern Family' alum ended up predicting his future on the NBC talent competition. "I feel like you can go very far in this competition," Vergara told Adams, as per Good Housekeeping.

Judge Howie Mandel also praised Adams and told him, "I really like you. I like your vibe. There’s a vibe about you that’s kind of this relaxed, maybe it’s the fact that you’re turning 40 years old, you've been doing it, and you know who you are more than when you had your record deal." Judge Mel B, however, opined, "You're a great performer, great singer, great guitar player, but I think today, nerves threw you off. There’s so much more that I know you can give. But I mean, you had me at the first strumming of your guitar. Just saying."

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell raved over Adams and went on to say, "If this is about giving you confidence, this absolutely worked. You have a presence about you. You can reinterpret a song in a way that we’ve never heard before...Because you don’t have to worry about your voice or your stage presence, because you've got that. I like you." Eventually, Adams advanced to the next round after receiving four yeses from the judging panel.

Once the episode dropped, the fans also couldn't stop themselves from gushing over Adams. A social media user penned, "My favorite audition this season. He is not just a singer, he is an ARTIST!" Another agreed, "Whoa? He had me from the moment he began singing with that single note. I would definitely purchase his album since I adore his tone and voice." A netizen went on to say, "Pure natural voice that doesn't need any autotune. His presence and delivery make him someone truly gifted to entertain people with his talent." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "This is the best rendition of 'Iris' I’ve ever heard."

During an interview with host Terry Crews backstage, Adams talked about his singing career and shared how he dealt with a failed record deal. "I've been singing my whole adult life. Have I let my dream go, as far as being an artist? Maybe. That’s what this opportunity is about for me. To see if there’s still a chance for this guy. This thing started as a child. Went quickly to a record deal that went south, as a lot of them do. I just kept going and the next thing you know it’s 10, 12 years later... My mother... has been asking me to do this show for a decade at least," Adams said, as per NBC. And now, Adams is just focused on making his dreams come true.