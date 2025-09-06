Chasing a dream to build a school, West African acrobats lit up 'AGT' stage with gravity-defying stunts

Amoukanama pushed the limits of acrobatics with their energetic act, and the crowd absolutely went wild

Amoukanama did not just walk onto the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ they came running and jumping, prompting Heidi Klum to say, “So much excitement, wow!” Hyping up everyone in the theatre, the group had definitely put a great impression on everyone even before they began their routine. Amoukanama was an acrobatic group from Guinea, West Africa. Looking at their passionate energy and the distance they had travelled, Simon Cowell asked them about their reason for being on the show. The leading member of the group told the judge that their condition in West Africa was hard and often unlivable.

Explaining their struggles, he mentioned that they faced difficult times and could not even afford to eat at times. They came to the show aiming to have a great life ahead and help their families, bringing them out of suffering. “Do you know the prize? There’s a million dollars, there’s a residency in Vegas. Can I ask, what is the dream here?” Cowell asked. Explaining their motive, the group mentioned that it was already a big dream come true for them to be on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ However, they shared that in case they won the show and took home the winning prize, they would like to build a school. “We don't have space to train, we just train by ourselves. We don't have any teacher there,” the leading member told Cowell.

As they began their performance, the contestants were seen shirtless, showing their dancing skills. Their routine included an acrobatic performance, which was combined with African dance. Soon, they kept hollow shapes on top of each other, forming a structure. Next, the members of the group were seen jumping through the shapes alternatively. As two members held each other, making a human body structure, another jumped onto them. Next, other members stood on top of each other, as the top one held a round acrobatic ring. Surprising everyone with a high jump, a member was seen bouncing through the hoop, prompting Terry Crews to scream out of excitement from backstage.

While they intrigued the audience, the performance had Klum clap and dance from her seat. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara was seen being shocked, pointing towards the act. Amoukanama was then seen forming a huge human structure, through which two members passed at the same time. However, what came next surely was never seen before. As two members jumped in the air, another one jumped below them, mid-air. Forming a high human structure, they concluded their performance stunningly, breaking the structure.

According to Fandom, all four judges voted yes. The act advanced into the next rounds and finished in the top five acts during the semifinals week of ‘AGT’ Season 17. In the Semifinals week, Amoukanama was seen using hoops, tires, as well as a trampoline, showcasing their talent doing handstands on top of each other. While Howei Mandel, Vergara, Klum, and Cowell gave them standing ovations, they did not receive enough votes to advance into the Top 3 round.