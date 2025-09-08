After BTS, a new female K-pop group is making history on the ‘AGT’ stage — and you won’t want to miss it

LE SSERAFIM will officially become the first female K-pop group to appear on the talent competition

‘America’s Got Talent’ is about to get a global flair this week as rising K-pop powerhouse LE SSERAFIM prepares to step onto one of the biggest stages in American television. According to Dispatch, NBC confirmed on September 5 that the chart-topping group will perform on the September 10 episode. It’s a booking that has fans buzzing both in the United States and worldwide. This performance will mark a landmark moment not only for the group but for the 'AGT' franchise itself. LE SSERAFIM will officially become the first female K-pop group to appear on the talent competition, and only the second K-pop act overall to do so.

The only other group to have previously graced the 'AGT' stage is BTS, as reported by Soompi. The popular boy group delivered a show-stopping performance that still resonates with fans years later. For LE SSERAFIM, joining this short but illustrious list is another sign of their meteoric rise on the global music scene. The group’s guest spot is happening in the middle of their ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ U.S. tour, which launched in Newark, New Jersey, on September 3. The tour has already attracted sold-out crowds and glowing reviews, with fans praising the group’s mix of polished vocals, high-energy choreography, and edgy stage presence.

Their ‘AGT’ appearance will serve as a highlight for American fans who may not have tickets to the tour. It also stands as a strategic opportunity to reach millions of viewers who tune in weekly for the show. For ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The series is currently in the thick of its Quarterfinals, with Quarterfinal 4 scheduled for September 9. Eleven acts will hit the stage during that two-hour broadcast, each bringing their best in hopes of capturing the audience’s votes. America will play a decisive role, as fans watching live and online will determine which acts continue in the competition.

The result announcements, on September 10, the same night LE SSERAFIM performs, will reveal the three acts with the most votes, securing their advancement to the next round. But this season comes with an extra twist. Each of the four judges (Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel) has been given an additional Golden Buzzer during the show. The buzzer is one of the most coveted honors in the competition. It sends an act straight into the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, or Finals, regardless of audience votes. With that power still on the table, the possibility of a life-changing surprise looms over every performance.

The mix of live suspense, audience-driven outcomes, and star-studded performances is exactly what makes ‘AGT’ one of the most-watched reality shows in America. And with LE SSERAFIM stepping in as guest performers, the September 10 episode is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the season. Fans can expect the group to deliver the same level of intensity that has fueled their rapid international success since their debut. For ‘AGT’ viewers, it will be a night of discovery, history, and possibly even shocking Golden Buzzer moments. For LE SSERAFIM, it’s another step into the U.S. mainstream spotlight and a chance to prove why they’re quickly becoming one of the leading names in K-pop’s new generation.