Do Hannah and Jack end up together? ‘Guarding Stars’ ending explained after surprising finale twist

Originally Jack’s bodyguard, Hannah ends up pretending to be his girlfriend as he visits his hometown during Christmas.

Netflix’s latest film, ‘Guarding Stars,’ features Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki in the lead, where the two pretend to be in a fake relationship. It happens after ex-Marine bodyguard Hannah Brooks (played by Meester) is hired to protect action star Jack Stapleton (played by Padalecki) from a stalker during a Christmas trip to his hometown, located in Montana. He went there to visit his ailing mother and to spend the holiday season there. To keep his mother, Connie Stapleton (Andie MacDowell), from panicking and avoiding stress, Jack and Hannah decide to pose as a couple, while Hannah does her bodyguard duty secretly.

A still from 'Guarding Stars' (Image Source: Netflix)

Despite Hannah’s multiple attempts to keep Jack’s presence in the small town under wraps, the two somehow end up on a rodeo kiss-cam. After their clip of kissing goes viral, everyone learns Jack’s whereabouts. Soon, Jack’s family receives a threat against him and Hannah, in the form of a creepy doll resembling Hannah. In order to draw the stalker out, Hannah and the local police set a trap, keeping Jack as bait. At the hospital, a suspicious individual, Jesse (Giles Panton), a dishonourably discharged man, becomes a prime suspect.

A still from 'Guarding Stars' (Image Source: Netflix | Courtesy Everett Collection)

However, later, it was revealed that the actual stalker was Deputy Nadine Turner (played by Tess Degenstein), part of the local police force. Nadine also went to high school with Jack and shared a close connection with him. Because she believed she was in love with him, Nadine left her husband to be with Jack. But to her surprise, she found Jack with his (fake) girlfriend, Hannah, visiting his mother. Out of jealousy towards Jack’s “new girlfriend,” Nadine decided to kill him. But she failed and was arrested. Soon, Hannah and Jack also revealed that the two were in a fake relationship and returned to New York City to their everyday lives.

A still from 'Guarding Stars' (Image Source: Netflix | Courtesy Everett Collection)

After realizing he has true feelings for Hannah, Jack goes to her apartment to confess. She tells him she doesn’t feel the same and can’t even make eye contact while saying that. Jack is shocked to hear that. But later, he realizes that people often avoid eye contact if they’re lying, and he concludes Hannah is also lying about her true feelings. He climbs up Hannah’s apartment’s fire escape and finds her held at gunpoint by Jesse, the prime suspect from the hospital and Nadine’s ex-husband. Jack rushes in through the window, after which Hannah neutralizes Jesse. The film then cuts to one year later, where Hannah and Jack spend Christmas at the Stapleton ranch. The two watch a fictional movie adaptation of their story titled ‘Guarded Hearts’ featuring Jack with another actress. Jack proposes to Hannah, and she accepts.