‘Mindhunter’ star to lead serial killer thriller ‘Paradise Disturbed’

A retired investigator faces a sadistic killer in 'Paradise Disturbed,' a thriller directed by James Khanlarian and based on a novel.

Holt McCallany is returning to the serial killer genre with 'Paradise Disturbed.' Stoic is launching world sales for the completed thriller ahead of the American Film Market (AFM). James Khanlarian directed the film, based on a novel by James Robert Fuller.

The thriller follows Ron Lee, played by McCallany, a legendary retired investigator who is pulled back into his former line of work. He finds himself the target of a series of ritualistic murders orchestrated by a brilliant and sadistic killer. Ron must match wits with the killer, who is waiting to unleash a final masterpiece. Their conflict develops into a tense cat-and-mouse game.

A still of Lily Donoghue (Image Source: Instagram | @lilymarieantoinette)

The supporting cast includes Zak Steiner, Lily Donoghue, and Xander Berkeley. McCallany previously played FBI agent Bill Tench in Netflix's crime drama 'Mindhunter,' a role that established his association with serial killer investigations. Zak Steiner is known for playing Aaron Jacobs in 'Euphoria' and appearing in 'White Men Can't Jump' and 'The Ghost Trap.'

Lily Donoghue has appeared in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' 'Daisy Jones & the Six,' and 'Black Christmas.' Xander Berkeley has credits in 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day,' 'Apollo 13,' '24,' and 'The Walking Dead.'

A still of Zak Steiner (Image Source: Instagram | @zaksteiner)

April Aguilera, Couture and Khanlarian produced the project. Khanlarian Entertainment and Sweet Kop Films collaborated on the production. Larry Mortorff, Barry Krost and Jonathan Clay Harris serve as executive producers. Writer-producer Peter A. Couture II praised McCallany's performance in a statement.

He said, "I can honestly say that working on 'Paradise Disturbed' with this team was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had. I can’t give Holt enough credit; he became Ron Lee."