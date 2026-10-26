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Where to watch ‘What if Christmas’? Plot, cast and all about Lori Loughlin’s new movie

Lori Loughlin and Hallmark strengthen their collaboration with the movie ‘What if Christmas’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Erin and Adam from 'What If Christmas' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark)
A still of Erin and Adam from 'What If Christmas' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark)

Lori Loughlin is back on Hallmark with ‘What If Christmas.’ Hallmark once dropped the actress due to her connections with the College Admissions scandal. Since then, the actress and the network have mended bridges, with Lori slowly and steadily appearing in Hallmark projects. In September of this year, she appeared in ‘Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage.’ It was her first Hallmark movie since 2019, and now she is back with the second one titled ‘What If Christmas.’

What is ‘What If Christmas’ about?

A still from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

‘What If Christmas’ is part of Hallmark’s ‘2026 Countdown to Christmas‘ lineup. Lori plays Erin, who is married to Adam (Tom Cavanagh), a heart surgeon. For years, she has supported Adam’s career by organizing Christmas charity galas for his hospital. After Adam transfers to another hospital, Erin’s help is no longer needed. This upends their life as she begins to question her worth. A Christmas ornament transports her to an alternate reality where she has fulfilled her long-buried fashion designer dreams. But she is lonely, and spending time with the alternate version of Adam makes her question whether this is the life she wants.

Who stars in ‘What If Christmas’?

A still of Adam from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

Tom Cavanagh stars opposite Lori as Adam. Tom has previously starred in Hallmark ventures like ‘Trading Christmas’ and ‘Mistletoe Murders.’ Jerry Ciccoritti directs ‘What If Christmas,’ based on a script by Cara J. Russell and Julie Sherman.

When and how to watch ‘What If Christmas’?

A still from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

‘What If Christmas’ first premiered on Sunday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It is available for streaming on Hallmark+. The movie will air again on Monday, October 26, Thursday, October 29, Friday, November 6, and Wednesday, November 25 on Hallmark. On October 26 and November 6, it will air at 6:00 p.m. ET. On October 29, it will air at 10:00 p.m. ET, and on November 25, it comes at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans can watch it for free on platforms like Philo, Fubo, DIRECTV, and Frndly. Philo and Frndly have a seven-day free trial. DIRECTV and Fubo have a five-day free trial. Fans can register on the platform and watch it during that period. They can also subscribe to these services. Philo costs $25 a month after the trial, and Frndly has affordable plans starting at $8.99 per month, after the trial. DIRECTV’s subscription starts at $42.99 per month.

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