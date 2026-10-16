‘Stillwater’ adds Mia Tomlinson, Mark O’Brien, and 'Walking Dead' star to cast

Amazon's upcoming horror thriller 'Stillwater' will star Ben Hardy as Daniel West, whose arrival in the town sets the story in motion

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming horror thriller 'Stillwater' has added Lauren Cohan, Mark O’Brien and Mia Tomlinson to its cast. The eight-episode series adapts Chip Zdarsky and Ramon K. Perez's graphic novel. It follows an ex-convict whose search for answers leads him to a town where the rules of ordinary life no longer apply. Cohan, O’Brien and Tomlinson will join Ben Hardy, who was previously announced as Daniel West, the series' lead character.

Cohan will portray Catherine 'Cat' Keegan, a former homecoming queen whose small-town charm has hardened over the years amid grudges and regrets. She remains deeply loyal to her husband, Ted, a sheriff's deputy, and has spent years convincing herself that their actions to protect the town's secret are justified. Cohan is best known for playing Maggie Greene in AMC's 'The Walking Dead'. Her other television credits include 'Whiskey Cavalier' and 'The Vampire Diaries'.

Lauren Cohan in a still from 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Image Source: AMC | Photo by Robert Clark)

O’Brien will play Ted Keegan, a father, farmer, and military veteran who works as a deputy in Stillwater. A hardened man accustomed to following orders, Ted enforces the town's strict rules, sometimes through violence. His loyalty to the community comes at a personal cost, as he hides a truth that could destroy his family. O’Brien's film credits include 'Nuremberg', 'Marriage Story', 'Arrival' and 'Ready or Not'. He has also appeared in the television series 'The Copenhagen Test'. Tomlinson joins the series as Laura Quinn, Cat's younger sister. A spirited single mother with a stubborn streak, she faces a difficult choice after her hometown undergoes a sudden transformation. Her decision could shape both her future and the fate of the community. Tomlinson most recently appeared in 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'.

Mia Tomlinson in 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' (Image Source: Warner Bros | Photo by Giles Keyte)

The story follows Daniel West, an ex-convict who receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a substantial inheritance. His search brings him to Stillwater, a town governed by unsettling rules that challenge everything he knows about life and death. Hardy stars as Daniel, whose arrival sets the story in motion. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.