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Euphoria’s Maude Apatow joins ‘Challengers’ star for new historical drama ‘The Maid of Orleans’

Sarah Elizabeth Mintz is directing a film about an assistant working on a French production of ‘Joan of Arc’
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Maude Apatow attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images)
Maude Apatow attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images)

Maude Apatow (‘Euphoria’) and Mike Faist (‘Challengers’) will star in ‘The Maid of Orleans,’ the next film from writer-director Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, Deadline reports. Mintz wrote and directed the film following her debut feature, ‘Good Girl Jane.’ She will also produce, alongside Shuli Harel and Jeff David. Astute Films is financing the project, and shooting reportedly begins this week. The movie follows a young woman who takes up a new job assisting a famously talented and complicated director on a French production of ‘Joan of Arc.’

Maude Apatow attends the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2026, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Edward Berthelot)
Maude Apatow attends the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2026, in Paris, France (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Edward Berthelot)

‘Good Girl Jane’ had its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, where it won the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature and saw Rain Spencer (‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’) receive an award for Best Performance. It follows a lonely LA teen who falls in with a rowdy crowd and a charming drug supplier. Andie MacDowell (‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’) and Patrick Gibson also starred in the film, which draws on events from Mintz’s own teenage years. The project also marked her feature directorial debut, and she developed the film through the Sundance Fellows program’s 2017 Writers Intensive. Mintz studied at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where her thesis short film ‘Transit’ starred Dakota Johnson. She later worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Iñárritu on ‘The Revenant,’ Cary Fukunaga on ‘True Detective,’ and Joachim Trier on ‘Louder Than Bombs.’ 

Meanwhile, Apatow played Lexi Howard in HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ which ended after three seasons. Her acting career began at the age of seven in ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ (directed by her father, Judd Apatow), and she has since appeared in ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘Funny People,’ and ‘This Is 40.’

Mike Faist attends Netflix's
Mike Faist attends Netflix's 'East of Eden' New York Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on September 30, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Rob Kim)

Faist, on the other hand, has a Tony nomination for playing Connor Murphy in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway. His first major film role came when he played Riff, the Jets leader in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ (2021). He then played Art Donaldson, a tennis champion on a losing streak and the husband of Zendaya’s Tashi, in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’ (2024). Moreover, his Netflix limited series ‘East of Eden,’ which also stars Florence Pugh and Christopher Abbott, released last week.

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