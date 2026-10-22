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‘Disavowed’ adds ‘Homeland’ star alongside James Marsden and Norman Reedus

James Marsden’s CIA thriller adds a series regular, but one key detail remains missing.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) James Marsden at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards; (R) Norman Reedus at the New York Comic Con 2026 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Frazer Harrison; (R) Photo by Neilson Barnard)
(L) James Marsden at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards; (R) Norman Reedus at the New York Comic Con 2026 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Frazer Harrison; (R) Photo by Neilson Barnard)

James Marsden and Norman Reedus are getting more company in Apple TV’s ‘Disavowed,’ and the latest arrival knows his way around a spy drama. Norman Reedus is already part of the ensemble. The series comes from the writers behind ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Uncharted,’ and the director has credits including ‘Breaking Bad.’ Its latest addition brings some ‘Homeland’ experience to the mix.

Sebastian Koch has joined ‘Disavowed’ as a series regular, Deadline reported. Details of his character remain under wraps. Koch played German entrepreneur Otto Düring in the fifth and sixth seasons of Showtime’s ‘Homeland.’ His casting puts him alongside Marsden and Reedus, as well as previously announced cast members Sylvia Hoeks and Bokeem Woodbine.

Koch’s credits also include several acclaimed international and Hollywood films. He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bridge of Spies,’ while his other films include ‘Black Book,’ ‘The Danish Girl’ and ‘Bel Canto.’ Next on his slate is Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman: Part II.’ He also has Gabriele Salvatores’ ‘The Luneberg Variant’ coming up.

Sebastian Koch attends the "Etty" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Getty)

Apple announced the series order on May 6, with Marsden set to play Brad Griffin. The official description reads: “Marsden will play legendary CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin, who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the $15 million federal bounty on the assassin’s head.” ‘Disavowed’ is an ongoing series based on an original idea from creators Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The ensemble also includes Noma Dumezweni, Daniel Zovatto, Mia Tharia and Sonita Henry. Behind the camera, Michelle MacLaren will direct the first two episodes. Her television credits include ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Breaking Bad.’ She will also executive produce alongside Rebecca Hobbs under her overall deal with Apple TV.

Marsden’s credits include ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ and ‘Paradise.’ He also serves as an executive producer alongside Marcum, Holloway and Tom Spezialy. The Apple Studios project is produced by Blue Marble Pictures, the company behind ‘Pachinko,’ with Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity also executive producing. Apple TV has not announced a premiere date for ‘Disavowed.’

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