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'The Walking Dead' star joins Apple TV's 'Disavowed' alongside James Marsden

James Marsden plays a CIA case officer named Brad Griffin in the thriller series
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead'; James Marsden at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025 (Cover Image Source: AMC | Photo by Gene Page; Getty Images | Frazer Harrison)
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead'; James Marsden at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025 (Cover Image Source: AMC | Photo by Gene Page; Getty Images | Frazer Harrison)

Apple TV's 'Disavowed' is set to welcome Norman Reedus in a pivotal role, as per Variety. Reedus' part in the project will mark the actor's most significant role on the small screen since hanging up his boots as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead' universe. Reedus starred as the fan-favorite character for 11 seasons of the flagship show, and then headlined a spin-off centered on his character, 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,' for four seasons. The last season is set to air in 2027. The actor is also known for projects like 'The Boondock Saints,' 'Blade II,' 'The Bikeriders,' and 'Ballerina.' He also made a name for himself with his portrayal of Porter Bridges in the 'Death Stranding' video game. Reedus' role in the Apple TV series has been kept under wraps.

A still of Daryl from 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
A still of Daryl from 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' (Image Source: AMC | Photo by Emmanuel Guimier)

James Marsden headlines the series, which is based on an original concept by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Both of them will be billed as creators and EPs of the show. The pair is known for writing box office hits like 'Iron Man' and 'Uncharted.' Marsden will play CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin in the series. The official logline for the project reads, “It follows legendary CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin (Marsden), who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin’s head.”

Tom Spezialy, Theresa Kang, Caroline Garity, Michelle Hobbs and Marsden are on board as EPs for the series. Michelle MacLaren has been hired to direct the first two episodes and will also serve as an executive producer. Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV Studios are producing the venture. No release date has been announced as of this writing. 

James Marsden posing for the camera
James Marsden posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @james_marsden)

Marsden has been on a roll for the last few years with respect to his small-screen performances. His role in the popular Hulu drama 'Paradise' and the Amazon series 'Jury Duty' earned him Emmy nominations. He recently also appeared on the second season of the hit series 'Your Friends & Neighbors.' Marsden's next big project is the much-awaited 'Avengers: Doomsday,' where he will reprise his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops. He is now gearing up to add another high-profile project to his name with 'Disavowed.'

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