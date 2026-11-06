MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Blink Twice’ star to lead horror thriller ‘Crocodile Smile’

Tyler Riggs' 'Crocodile Smile' blends romance and horror in a story about a killer whose unexpected feelings lead to bloody consequences.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 45 MINUTES AGO
Liz Caribel Sierra and Trew Mullen in a still from 'Blink Twice' (Cover Image Source: MGM)
Liz Caribel Sierra and Trew Mullen in a still from 'Blink Twice' (Cover Image Source: MGM)

Trew Mullen is taking on a darker role with 'Crocodile Smile,' a thriller that blends romance with a serial killer's disturbing instincts. The actress has joined the film's cast as Madison, a young woman whose quiet exterior hides the brutality of an experienced killer.

Written and directed by Tyler Riggs, the film centers on an unusually meticulous murderer who develops feelings for a nervous realtor. What begins as an unexpected romance gradually descends into violence, turning the relationship into a nightmare. Production is currently underway in Florida, with Rob Cristiano serving as producer.

A still of Trew Mullen (Image Source: Instagram | @trewmullen)

She recently appeared in Aidan Zamiri's 'The Moment,' starring Charli XCX and Alexander Skarsgård. The mockumentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before screening in the Panorama section of the Berlin International Film Festival. The A24 release also generated considerable interest ahead of its theatrical debut. It recorded the fastest presales for a limited release in the studio's history, with more than 50 screenings selling out nationwide. It also continues to hold the year's highest opening-weekend theater average, at nearly $107,000.

Mullen previously made her feature film debut in Zoe Kravitz's psychological thriller 'Blink Twice.' She played Heather in the film, which starred Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan. The movie received a 74% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reached the top spot on premium video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes.

A still of Trew Mullen (Image Source: Instagram | @trewmullen)

The actress is also attached to two upcoming projects. She will appear in Blaise Beyhan's independent thriller 'Callback,' which features Jai Courtney, Dennis Quaid, Carla Gugino, Giovanni Ribisi, Willa Fitzgerald, and Aaron Moten. Her next project also includes a shift in tone. Mullen is set to star in Leo Milano's comedic thriller 'The Lottery,' alongside Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, and Belmont Cameli.

Riggs, meanwhile, has previously directed God's Waiting Room and Peace in the Valley. Cristiano's producing credits include 'Down with the King' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'. Mullen is represented by Buchwald, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Bloch Law.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Does ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ have a post-credit scene? Viewers may want to stick around for a surprise
MOVIES

Does ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ have a post-credit scene? Viewers may want to stick around for a surprise

The highly anticipated film picks up after the war as Japan struggles to rebuild
2026-11-06T07:42:28.000Z
Maya Hawke lands new fantasy film based on popular game after ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
STRANGER THINGS (2016)

Maya Hawke lands new fantasy film based on popular game after ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Here's everything we know as 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke joins the live-action ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie in a major role
2026-11-06T06:43:51.000Z
Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman’s dark crime comedy sets release date in chaotic first trailer
MOVIES

Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman’s dark crime comedy sets release date in chaotic first trailer

Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman enter the art world in ‘The Gallerist,’ with a first trailer teasing a gallery opening that takes a turn.
2026-11-05T20:08:21.000Z
Adam Driver gives disappointing update on ‘Star Wars’ return as Ben Solo movie remains shelved
MOVIES

Adam Driver gives disappointing update on ‘Star Wars’ return as Ben Solo movie remains shelved

Adam Driver weighs in on his ‘Star Wars’ future as fans push for ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo,’ sharing what happened behind the scenes.
2026-11-05T16:16:24.000Z
‘Wicked’ star to play Tupac Shakur’s mother in Snoop Dogg biopic
MOVIES

‘Wicked’ star to play Tupac Shakur’s mother in Snoop Dogg biopic

The ‘Wicked’ star will play Tupac’s mother, who was the subject of the hit song ‘Dear Mama’.
2026-11-05T10:53:56.000Z
Nicolas Cage’s long-waited sequel ‘Lords of War’ sets theatrical release date
MOVIES

Nicolas Cage’s long-waited sequel ‘Lords of War’ sets theatrical release date

Nicolas Cage returns as arms dealer Yuri Orlov in 'Lords of War', a sequel that pits him against his estranged son Anton, played by Bill Skarsgard.
2026-11-04T19:51:48.000Z
‘Home Alone’ gets Disney makeover as new Christmas special sets release date
MOVIES

‘Home Alone’ gets Disney makeover as new Christmas special sets release date

Disney’s ‘Home Alone’ makeover leaves a different duo facing Christmas chaos. The trailer offers a first look at the special ahead of its television and streaming premieres.
2026-11-04T19:16:18.000Z
'Don't Breathe' and 'Baby Reindeer' stars join comedy thriller set in Italian Alps
BABY REINDEER (2024)

'Don't Breathe' and 'Baby Reindeer' stars join comedy thriller set in Italian Alps

A getaway in the Italian Alps turns deadly when a group of friends drinks cursed grappa. As body count rises, the survivors must uncover the truth.
2026-11-04T18:06:15.000Z
‘The Tudors’ star Jonathan Rhys Meyers returns to vampire genre with new supernatural romance
MOVIES

‘The Tudors’ star Jonathan Rhys Meyers returns to vampire genre with new supernatural romance

A centuries-old vampire experiences love for the first time in 'Pretty Kill Machine,' a new supernatural romance set in Joshua Tree, California.
2026-11-03T18:35:39.000Z
‘Orphan’ star set to headline Beth Fletcher’s thriller ‘Heartache’
MOVIES

‘Orphan’ star set to headline Beth Fletcher’s thriller ‘Heartache’

An ‘Orphan’ favorite takes on a world where heartbreak can kill in Beth Fletcher’s debut feature, a sci-fi thriller already filming in Massachusetts.
2026-11-03T18:15:33.000Z