‘Blink Twice’ star to lead horror thriller ‘Crocodile Smile’

Tyler Riggs' 'Crocodile Smile' blends romance and horror in a story about a killer whose unexpected feelings lead to bloody consequences.

Trew Mullen is taking on a darker role with 'Crocodile Smile,' a thriller that blends romance with a serial killer's disturbing instincts. The actress has joined the film's cast as Madison, a young woman whose quiet exterior hides the brutality of an experienced killer.

Written and directed by Tyler Riggs, the film centers on an unusually meticulous murderer who develops feelings for a nervous realtor. What begins as an unexpected romance gradually descends into violence, turning the relationship into a nightmare. Production is currently underway in Florida, with Rob Cristiano serving as producer.

A still of Trew Mullen (Image Source: Instagram | @trewmullen)

She recently appeared in Aidan Zamiri's 'The Moment,' starring Charli XCX and Alexander Skarsgård. The mockumentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before screening in the Panorama section of the Berlin International Film Festival. The A24 release also generated considerable interest ahead of its theatrical debut. It recorded the fastest presales for a limited release in the studio's history, with more than 50 screenings selling out nationwide. It also continues to hold the year's highest opening-weekend theater average, at nearly $107,000.

Mullen previously made her feature film debut in Zoe Kravitz's psychological thriller 'Blink Twice.' She played Heather in the film, which starred Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Simon Rex, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan. The movie received a 74% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reached the top spot on premium video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes.

A still of Trew Mullen (Image Source: Instagram | @trewmullen)

The actress is also attached to two upcoming projects. She will appear in Blaise Beyhan's independent thriller 'Callback,' which features Jai Courtney, Dennis Quaid, Carla Gugino, Giovanni Ribisi, Willa Fitzgerald, and Aaron Moten. Her next project also includes a shift in tone. Mullen is set to star in Leo Milano's comedic thriller 'The Lottery,' alongside Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, and Belmont Cameli.

Riggs, meanwhile, has previously directed God's Waiting Room and Peace in the Valley. Cristiano's producing credits include 'Down with the King' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'. Mullen is represented by Buchwald, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Bloch Law.