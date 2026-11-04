Nicolas Cage’s long-waited sequel ‘Lords of War’ sets theatrical release date

Nicolas Cage returns as arms dealer Yuri Orlov in 'Lords of War', a sequel that pits him against his estranged son Anton, played by Bill Skarsgard.

Nicolas Cage is returning to the international arms trade as 'Lords of War,' the long-awaited sequel to 2005’s 'Lord of War,' which sets its theatrical release date for January 22, 2027. Andrew Niccol returns to write and direct the crime thriller, which reunites audiences with Cage's morally compromised gunrunner Yuri Orlov.

The sequel introduces a new threat from within Yuri's own family. His estranged son, Anton, played by Bill Skarsgard, has been exploiting American conflicts in the Middle East to build a private military empire. Rather than inherit his father’s business, Anton wants to surpass him, setting up a violent struggle between the two.

Bill Skarsgård in a still from 'Lords of War' (Image Source: YouTube | IGN)

The original 'Lord of War' followed Yuri’s rise through the international weapons trade, using dark humor and political satire to examine the business behind global conflict. The 2005 film also starred Ethan Hawke, Jared Leto, and Bridget Moynahan, and has since developed a substantial following. While the first film focused on arms dealing, 'Lords of War' shifts its attention to private military contractors and the blurred boundary between selling weapons and waging war.

Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, and Greg Tarzan Davis also star in the sequel. Andrew Niccol and Nicolas Cage produce alongside Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi. Production began in Belgium before moving to Morocco. According to Belgian production partner Beside Productions, filming in Belgium took place in Ghent, Brussels, and Wallonia, with Belgian locations doubling as the CIA headquarters, Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill, Geneva and Brooklyn.

Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Lords of War' (Image Source: YouTube | IGN)

The cast brings together actors with a range of acclaimed credits. Cage won an Academy Award for 'Leaving Las Vegas', while Skarsgard has appeared in 'It' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. Harrier starred in 'BlacKkKlansman' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.' Hoeks is known for 'Blade Runner 2049,' while Davis appeared in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.'