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What happened to ‘23 Jump Street’? Why Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are skipping straight to ‘24’

A recent Instagram post teased the upcoming installment of the franchise as ‘24 Jump Street’ and sparked curiosity among the fans.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
An image from the action comedy film '22 Jump Street' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Glen Wilson)
An image from the action comedy film '22 Jump Street' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Glen Wilson)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for their favorite R-rated crime comedy franchise, ‘21 Jump Street’s' third installment. Since the second installment, ‘22 Jump Street’ was released in 2014, Sony had been developing the next part for over a decade. While fans had been waiting for the ‘23 Jump Street’ update, they were surprised to see producer Neal H. Moritz’s latest Instagram post, as he referred to the next part of the movie as ‘24 Jump Street.’ On Thursday, Neal shared a picture of the script’s front page, teasing the surprising title and the tagline, “It took so long to make we had to skip one.” Additionally, the said post was captioned with, “A picture says a thousand words!” It also mentioned script writers’ names: Rodney Rothman, Jonah Hill, and Meghan Malloy. 

Fans might remember how the previous installment ‘22 Jump Street,’ ended with a similar tease. There was a fake poster referring to the potential storyline for the upcoming part and it read, “23 Jump Street: Medical School.” There was a tagline as well: “Turn your head and cough.” It hinted that the leading two characters Greg Jenko (played by Channing Tatum) and Morton Schmidt (played by Jonah Hill) might be attending the medical school as their next undercover mission. Earlier in the franchise, the two attended high school (in ‘21 Jump Street’) and college (in ‘22 Jump Street) as undercover students.

An image of Ice Cube from '21 Jump Street' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Scott Garfield)
An image of Ice Cube from '21 Jump Street' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Scott Garfield)

There was another fake poster titled “24 Jump Street: Foreign Exchange Students,” paired with the tagline “A streaming load of bolshevik.” The two leads wore Russian costumes as they stood somewhere in a barren Russian wasteland. For the fans wondering when ‘24 Jump Street’ will be released, there’s no official date confirmation from the franchise yet. As for the cast, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday that leading cast members Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube (playing Captain Dickson) are in talks to reprise their roles. 

A still of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum from '21 Jump Street' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Scott Garfield)
A still of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum from '21 Jump Street' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Scott Garfield)

For readers who might not know the franchise, here’s a quick refresh: The first part referred to the undercover operations base address as “21 Jump Street,” which was also the name of the covert police program. Then the 2014 sequel featured the department buying a building across the street, which was located on ‘22 Jump Street.’ Hence, naturally, fans have been waiting for the next part to have the title ‘23 Jump Street.’ Since the early days, the franchise has caught everyone’s attention with its global earnings. The first part earned over $200 million, after which, two years later, the second part made over $331 million at the box office. 

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