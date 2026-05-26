'Gilded Age' Season 4: HBO promo reveals first look at fan-favorite character but one key detail is missing

'The Gilded Age' Season 4 gets a regal first look in the new HBO Max promo, but fans are left hanging without vital information.

HBO Max has given fans a dazzling first look at its packed lineup of upcoming blockbuster shows, including a glimpse of the highly anticipated Season 4 of 'The Gilded Age.' The footage revealed the first look of fan-favorite, Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon. Bertha looked as lavishly regal and formidable as ever in the clip while fiercely delivering the line, "Life's meaning isn't where we came from. It's where we're going." The historical drama premiered in 2022 and quickly garnered a large following of viewers deeply invested in the late 19th-century high-society drama. Season 4 was officially confirmed in July 2025, near the end of its third season. However, the studio has not yet confirmed a date for when fans will see the next chapter of the feud between the Russells and the van Rhijn family.

A still from HBO Max teaser (Image Credit: HBO Max | YouTube)

Created and written by Julian Fellowes, 'The Gilded Age' is set in the boom years of the 1880s in New York City, following Bertha Russell’s relentless rise through Manhattan high society. Her ambitions face resistance from the established old-money families, especially her neighbor Agnes van Rhijn. The final moments of the previous season left Bertha and George's marriage hanging by a thread as George admitted he no longer saw a future with her. The fallout from Bertha and George’s strained marriage could reshape her position in New York society and reclaim her fading authority over it. The new season is also expected to continue the evolving storylines of Marian, Peggy, and Gladys.

Still from HBO Max teaser (Image Credit: HBO Max | YouTube)

Besides Carrie Coon, series regulars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, and Audra McDonald will also be back. Kelley Curran has been promoted to a series regular, while Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Elizabeth Marvel, and Andrew Burnap have joined the upcoming season as guest stars. Alongside 'The Gilded Age', HBO's teaser also featured 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,' 'Lanterns,' 'Youth,' 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks,' the new season of 'Conan O'Brien Must Go,' 'War,' 'Harry Potter,' and the documentaries 'The Man Will Burn,' 'Earth, Wind & Fire,' and 'Monsters of God.' 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 is expected to premiere on HBO Max in late 2026.