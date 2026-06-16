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'Only Murders in the Building' 6 expands cast with 'Doctor Who' and 'Bridgerton' stars in mystery roles

The Hulu comedy is heading to London for its sixth season with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez reprising their roles
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 14 HOURS AGO
A Still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
A Still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 is expanding its guest lineup once again as the Hulu mystery comedy prepares to take Charles, Oliver, and Mabel beyond New York for a new case. Several major television stars have joined the upcoming season in recurring roles, continuing the show's tradition of bringing recognizable names into its murder mystery world. 'Doctor Who' stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker are set to join the Hulu series in recurring roles alongside 'Bridgerton' fame Nicola Coughlan, according to the show's latest post. Other stars taking on roles in Season 6 include Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter. However, character details for the new cast members have not yet been revealed.

New cast members set to star in Season 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @onlymurdershulu)
New cast members set to star in Season 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @onlymurdershulu)

The latest group joins previously announced Season 6 additions, including Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol. The exciting update brings two 'Doctor Who' stars into the Hulu series. Tennant is known for playing the Tenth Doctor and the Fourteenth Doctor on 'Doctor Who,' while Whittaker played the Thirteenth Doctor, taking over the role from Peter Capaldi in 2018. Broadbent's screen credits include 'Game of Thrones,' while Ayoade is known for 'The IT Crowd,' and Hunter appeared in 'Andor.' The upcoming season will also see Coughlan reunite with her 'Bridgerton' co-star, Ashley.

A still from the show 'Only Murders in the Building' (Image Source: Hulu)
A still from the show 'Only Murders in the Building' (Image Source: Hulu)

'Only Murders in the Building' was renewed for Season 6 on October 28, after the Season 5 finale was released. It was reported that the next chapter would be filmed in London. The series is set to follow Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnum, and Mabel Mora, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, respectively, as they take on a case outside the Arconia. The London setting follows Season 5, which brought Tina Fey's Cinda Canning back into the story. The finale focused on Cinda's new true-crime podcast, 'The Girl With the Curls', and a London-linked case involving a young woman accused of murder. While the plot details for Season 6 have not yet been announced, the next installment is expected to connect the group's London trip to Cinda's death at the end of Season 5.

The show has previously featured iconic guest stars across seasons, with Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Eugene Levy making appearances in the mystery comedy. The new casting update continues that format while shifting the story to a new location. Hulu has not announced a premiere date for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 as of this writing. For now, the confirmed update is centered on the cast expansion, the London production plan, and the return of the core trio at the center of the series.

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