Fox unveils premiere dates for its Fall slate including popular offerings like 'The Simpsons' and more

Fox announces premiere dates for a host of unscripted series and stalwarts like 'The Simpsons,' 'Celebrity Name That Tune,' and more.

Fox has announced the premiere dates for its fall slate, and it would be an understatement to say that the fans are excited. The slate includes stalwarts like 'The Simpsons' and 'Hell's Kitchen.' Also, the slate seems to be dominated by unscripted and animated series. Many of its remaining scripted offerings will arrive during midseason. The fall proceedings will kick off on Monday, September 21, with 'Celebrity Name That Tune.' On the same day, 'Celebrity Weakest Link' will return with Season 2. Both shows will occupy the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday slots this fall. Two of Fox's scripted dramas, 'Best Medicine' and 'Doc,' will air on Tuesdays starting September 22. 'Best Medicine' and 'Doc' will air at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

A photo of 'The Simpsons' family (Image Source: Instagram | @thesimpsons)

Wednesday and Thursday will be taken over by 'The Floor,' '99 to Beat,' 'Hell's Kitchen,' and 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.' 'The Floor' and '99 to Beat' will air on Wednesdays. The latter two will also take up the same slots on Thursdays. Fridays remain reserved for College Football, while Sundays will feature a host of animated shows, including 'The Simpsons,' 'Universal Basic Guys,' and 'Grimsburg,' premiering on September 27. All three shows are airing at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:30 p.m., respectively. They will be joined by the live-action sitcom 'Animal Control' at 8:30 p.m. and the NFL at 7 p.m.

Still from 'Animal Control' (Image Source: Darko Sikman | Fox)

Several of these shows will return with intriguing twists and turns. To celebrate its 25th season, 'Hell's Kitchen' will feature only chefs under 25 years old competing for the grand prize. 'The Floor,' hosted by Rob Lowe, is also set to return for Season 6 with a special 'Champions' theme. 'Celebrity Name That Tune' is also back for its sixth season and will replace former 'American Idol' judge Randy Jackson with Robin Thicke. 'The Simpsons' would further extend its run as the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history with its Season 38. The fall schedule is unsurprising, with Fox following the same pattern year after year.

Trna in 'Baywatch' reboot (Image Source: Fox)

Fox's other returning scripted series, 'American Dad!' (Season 21), 'Bob's Burgers' (Season 17), 'Family Guy' (Season 25), 'Krapopolis' (Season 4), 'Memory of a Killer' (Season 2), and 'Murder in a Small Town' (Season 3) are set to return at a later date. Unscripted shows held back include 'Crime Scene Kitchen,' 'Don't Forget the Lyrics!,' 'Extracted,' 'Fear Factor: House of Fear,' 'Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service,' 'LEGO Masters,' 'The Masked Singer,' 'Next Level Baker,' and 'Next Level Chef.' 'Baywatch,' 'The Interrogator,' and 'Marriage Market' are new additions to Fox's 2026-27 slate and are expected to debut during midseason.