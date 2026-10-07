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Steven Spielberg returns to ‘Transformers’ franchise as familiar director eyes comeback

Some familiar faces are set to return to bring the eighth live-action ‘Transformers’ film to the big screen
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
Autobots, Maximals and Unicron from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beast' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @transformersmovie)
Autobots, Maximals and Unicron from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beast' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @transformersmovie)

Fans waiting for the next ‘Transformers’ film have just received some exciting news. Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are working to bring the franchise back to the big screen, with some familiar names potentially returning. According to Deadline, Paramount has Steven Spielberg working on the “creative aspects” of the next live-action film. Longtime producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will also be involved in the project. Notably, Michael Bay is reportedly in talks to potentially return as the director.

Optimus Prime in full swing in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (YouTube/Paramount Pictures)
Optimus Prime in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Pictures)

Spielberg will also serve as an executive producer and lead the creative direction for the upcoming film. This marks his return to the franchise in a creative capacity after he took on similar roles for the first two ‘Transformers’ films. The franchise has since generated more than $5.4 billion globally and helped turn Hasbro’s toy brand into a worldwide success. The news offers an exciting update for fans excited about the franchise’s eighth live-action installment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of
Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of 'Disclosure Day' at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

With di Bonaventura and Spielberg teaming up on the project, the upcoming chapter is expected to honor the spirit of the earlier films. The team of executive producers will also include Mark Vahradian, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, and Hasbro. The film is currently in development, with a script by Jason Fuchs. However, plot details remain under wraps, and no details about the cast have been announced yet.

It all started in the summer of 2007, when the first film of the ‘Transformers’ franchise premiered and became a global phenomenon. Along with Spielberg, Bay and di Bonaventura also played significant roles in the film's worldwide success. For the next four films, di Bonaventura and Bay remained at the center of the franchise, while Spielberg served as an EP. Later in 2017, Bay took a break from the franchise. Since then, the franchise has seen several installments, including ‘Bumblebee’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

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