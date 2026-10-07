‘Oppenheimer’ star joins HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ after announcing acting break

An 'Oppenheimer' star joins HBO’s new true-crime series 'The Trial of Louise Woodward' about the high-profile 1997 case of Louise Woodward.

David Krumholtz is returning to work with HBO’s true-crime limited series 'The Trial of Louise Woodward.' The 'Oppenheimer' and 'Supergirl' actor has joined the cast after recently saying he was considering an “indefinite break” from acting. Krumholtz will play criminal defense attorney Harvey Silverglate.

The casting comes after Krumholtz clarified his earlier comments about taking a break from acting. He previously described himself as “frustrated, fed up, fried” with the business and said he was considering stepping away. He later explained that he had never said he was quitting or retiring. The actor said he wanted to take some time to focus on his mental well-being and his family.

'The Trial of Louise Woodward' tells the story of Louise Woodward, a British au pair accused of shaking Matthew Eappen, an eight-month-old boy in her care, to death in 1997. The case became one of the most closely followed criminal trials of the 1990s. The case sparked an international media firestorm, with the trial unfolding in full view of the British and American public. HBO's limited series will revisit the case through the people at its center, including Woodward's family and the lawyers involved in the trial.

A still of David Krumholtz (Image Source: Instagram | @davidkrumholtz)

Catriona Chandler plays Louise Woodward, while Joanne Froggatt portrays her mother, Susan Woodward. Meghann Fahy and Sagar Radia play Deborah and Sunil Eappen, the parents of the child at the center of the case. Chloe Sevigny plays defense attorney Elaine Whitfield Sharp. Hugh Laurie portrays Judge Hiller B. Zobel, who presided over the trial. Jack Reynor plays lead prosecutor Gerry Leone, while John Magaro portrays defense attorney Barry Scheck. Natalia Dyer plays Middlesex County assistant district attorney Lynn Rooney.

Samantha Mathis will play Wilma Spellman, the maternal grandmother of Matthew Eappen. Mathis has appeared in television series including 'Billions,' 'The Strain,' and 'Under the Dome.' Her film credits include 'American Psycho.' Stephen Kunken joins the series as criminal defense attorney Andrew Good. His television work includes 'Billions,' 'A Spy Among Friends,' 'The Handmaid’s Tale,' and 'The Affair.' He has also appeared in films such as 'Hillbilly Elegy' and 'Jason Bourne.' Warren Brown will play Gary Woodward, Louise's father. Brown has appeared in 'MobLand,' 'A Taste for Murder,' and 'Strike Back.'

A still of David Krumholtz (Image Source: Instagram | @davidkrumholtz)

Krumholtz recently played Zor-El, the biological father of Supergirl, in DC Studios' 'Supergirl.' His other television credits include 'Billions,' 'The Deuce,' and 'The Good Wife.' He will also appear in Paramount's football film 'Mr. Irrelevant', which is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day.

Matthew Barry created 'The Trial of Louise Woodward' and serves as the showrunner. Susanne Bier will direct all episodes and executive produce alongside Barry, Frank Spotnitz, Emily Feller, Tobi de Graaff, and Antoine Douaihy. Big Light Productions and Anton TV are the production companies behind the limited series.