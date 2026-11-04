What is next week’s theme on ‘DWTS’? All couples set to participate in a face-off except one

‘Dancing with the Stars’ will host a brand new theme along with a face-off in next week’s episode

'Dancing With the Stars' (DWTS) Season 35 is closer to its last chapter, with only three weeks remaining and seven couples still standing in the competition. Next week will be the season's final theme night, after which the show will reach the semi-finals and Finals. On November 10, the contestants will celebrate the highly anticipated Grammy Night. Back in September, during an episode of the official podcast, Andy Richter announced the theme. No other press release about the theme has been released. This will be the show's first-ever Grammy Night. Couples will likely dance on Grammy-winning songs.

A still of Harry and Jenna from DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Performers, songs, and dance styles are under wraps. However, one detail is out. The episode will feature face-offs between the couples. Though the show has never done a Grammy Night before, they have done face-offs. If it follows the previous format, two couples will perform against each other in the same dance style. One will win the face-off and receive crucial points before the elimination. With seven couples remaining, one will be safe from this face-off. That couple will be Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson. Julliane Hough revealed the duo was immune because they scored the highest on Disney Night.

A still of Alfonso from DWTS (Image Source: ABC | Christopher Willard)

The couple tied with Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, but had a higher cumulative score throughout the season. The pairs have not been revealed. The show mostly reveals details about the upcoming episodes on the podcast. The next podcast installment is set to release on Thursday, November 5. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold remain in the running. DWTS airs every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+.