‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 premiere delivers surprise elimination after voting trouble

After the male celebrities took the stage for their first dance, one pair became the first to be eliminated

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 premiered on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The first episode featured the male celebrities taking the stage for their first performance. After some stunning routines, the first celebrity contestant to get eliminated from ‘DWTS’ 35 on Night 1 was Conner Leavitt. He was partnered with pro dancer Adele Zaikman, who won ‘DWTS: The Next Pro.’ After Tyler and Sharna Burgess’ performance, host Julianne Hough announced that voting was down on ABC’s website. She added that viewers could vote by text for now.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Premiere Night 1 featuring Harry Shum and Jenna Johnson (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

'Grey’s Anatomy' star Harry Shum and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson earned the night's highest score. They got 21 points out of 30 during the premiere episode, and Bruno noted that the “chemistry between the two of you was sharp as a scalpel.” Guillermo Rodriguez and his pro dance partner Witney Carson were at the bottom after receiving the lowest score. They got 10 points out of 30. Derek Hough pointed out, “Technique? No. Effort? Yes.” Fellow ‘DWTS’ judge Bruno mentioned that the technique would eventually get better, while Carrie Ann shared that the routine had “entertainment value.” Jackson and Emma received 15 points for their Cha Cha performance while Tyler and Sharna’s Tango earned them 17 points. Ezra and Daniella’s Tango earned 20 points, while Connor Wood and Rylee’s Cha Cha routine scored them 16. Taylor and Britt’s quickstep earned the duo 16 points.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Premiere Night 1 featuring Conner and Adele (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

By the end of the episode, the judges announced the elimination, based on a combination of the judges’ scores and audience votes, sending Conner and Adele home. “I have the world’s best dance partner in Adele; I can’t wait for the world to see her talent,” noted Conner after his elimination. As for Adele, she told the cameras, “It’s a dream come true no matter what, and I’m so lucky to have Conner; it was so much fun.” During the ‘DWTS’ 35 Premiere Night 2, fans will witness the female celebrity contestants take the stage for their first performance of the season. The episode will air on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.