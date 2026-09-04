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Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting

Jenna Dewan is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy for the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 41 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘The Rookie’ Season 6 featuring Jenna Dewan (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @ABC)
A still from ‘The Rookie’ Season 6 featuring Jenna Dewan (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @ABC)

The recently announced ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast includes several renowned celebrities and fan-favorite pro dancers. One of the participants set to compete this year is ‘The Rookie’ star Jenna Dewan. The confirmation about her involvement in the show left fans wondering whether she will be leaving ‘The Rookie’ ahead of Season 9. Responding to the growing speculation, Jenna set the record straight in an interview with TV Insider. “I’m doing both at the same time,” she said. She added, “They’re being amazing. They’re all so excited for this opportunity, and they’re really working it out between the two productions. But yes. I’m gonna be slightly insane going in between filming The Rookie and coming here and doing the shows, but it’s all exciting. I’m here for the challenge, and the best people in the world are working it out.”

Jenna Dewan poses for ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Cast Announcement (Image Source: Instagram | @jennadewan)
Jenna Dewan poses for ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast pictures (Image Source: Instagram | @jennadewan)

Dewan plays Bailey Nune, a firefighter and an EMT on the ABC show, and has become a key character alongside Nathan Fillion over the years. Speaking about her role, she was asked whether her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, would be interested in doing a cameo on the show. “Yeah, I think that’s a no-brainer. That’d be amazing. Well, I know that the cast really would like you to come and teach them some (moves),” she said. Responding to the possibility of appearing on the police procedural series, Val said, "So, if I get a chance to then also be an extra on The Rookie, it would be an incredible privilege for me."

Jenna Dewan poses for ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Cast Announcement (Image Source: Instagram | @jennadewan)
Jenna Dewan and her pro dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy pose for ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast pictures (Image Source: Instagram | @jennadewan)

Val then recalled the competition's previous season, during which he was partnered with Alix Earle, and noted, “I had an amazing season last year with Alix, followed up by this incredible opportunity to do the same with Jenna.” In addition to Jenna, other celebrity cast members set to compete on ‘DWTS’ Season 35 include Ciara Miller, Amber Glenn, Conner Leavitt, Connor Wood, Ezra Frech, Giada De Laurentiis, Guillermo Rodriguez, Jack Olson, Harry Shum Jr., Julia Stiles, Sarah Jane Nader, Maura Higgins, Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron, and Taylor Hanson. 

They will be paired with pro dancers Pasha Pashkov, Brandon Armstrong, Adele Zaikman (‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Season 1 winner), Rylee Arnold, Daniella Karagach, Witney Carson, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Mark Ballas, Hailey Bills, Jan Ravnik, and more, along with Val. The much-awaited ‘DWTS’ Season 35 premiere will air on September 15 and 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream the episodes live on ABC and Disney+ or enjoy them the next day on Hulu.

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