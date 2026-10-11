‘Naruto’ teases a new chapter for Team 7 with a surprise announcement at NYCC

Team 7 ventures into another world as Masashi Kishimoto brings new anime and manga projects to the ‘Naruto’ franchise.

Team 7 is heading out on another mission, and this time the route takes them beyond their own world. ‘Naruto’ unveiled a new anime project at New York Comic Con on October 10. The announcement brings Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura back together for a crossover adventure. It came during the ‘NARUTO: What’s Next?’ panel, held on Naruto Uzumaki’s birthday.

‘Naruto x Ninku’ is in production and will consist of four episodes, with Masashi Kishimoto and ‘Ninku’ creator Koji Kiriyama supervising every installment. A teaser trailer and collaboration visual accompanied the announcement. The official synopsis reads: “Team 7 members Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura are given a mission by Kakashi. Since Kakashi cannot participate himself, Naruto is appointed acting leader.

As a result of this decision, Naruto is fully motivated to make the mission a success. However, on the way, Team 7 finds themselves lost in another world. What appears before the bewildered trio is a boy with a face resembling a frog’s, named Fūsuke. What awaits them in this strange new world?”

The crossover connects Kishimoto’s characters with a series that influenced his own work. In a message shared at the panel, Kishimoto said, “I created NARUTO because I personally wanted to see the continuation of NINKŪ.” He added, “Simply put, Fūsuke is Naruto’s secret mentor.” Kiriyama credited Kishimoto’s proposal with bringing the collaboration together, while Naruto voice actress Junko Takeuchi’s message confirmed that the adventure features young Naruto and his teammates.

The panel closed with another reveal: ‘Naruto: Shadow Rising,’ a new manga drawn by Kishimoto. Its teaser showed the Hidden Leaf Village’s Hokage monument, with the seventh stone face under construction. Naruto appeared holding the Hokage hat, followed by glimpses of Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura, who was looking at a baby. The footage also featured Naruto and Sasuke clashing.

‘Naruto x Ninku’ brings Naruto and Fūsuke together for a four-episode crossover anime (Image Source: Naruto official website)

Further manga details will be announced at the ‘Naruto’ Jump Super Stage during Jump Festa 2027, taking place December 19–20, 2026, at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall. Those dates mark the next information reveal, rather than the manga’s release. Neither the manga’s publication date nor the crossover anime’s premiere date was announced.