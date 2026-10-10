Nicolas Cage drops surprise ‘True Detective’ Season 5 update at NYCC: ‘I’m the first to…’

‘True Detective’ Season 5 moves to New York, with Issa López returning.

Nicolas Cage had barely mentioned ‘True Detective’ before checking whether he was allowed to break the news. The actor addressed his possible next television role during his ‘Spotlight’ panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday morning. His comments drew applause from the crowd. They also provided an update following earlier reports linking him to the upcoming fifth season of the HBO crime anthology.

“My agent’s out there somewhere listening,” Cage told fans. He then explained why another television project could be on his schedule. “You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention,” he said. “You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of ‘True Detective.’”

As fans applauded, Cage asked, “That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?” HBO declined to comment on his remarks. That leaves his involvement without confirmation from the network. His reported character details also remain separate from what he shared onstage.

Cage was previously linked to the lead role of New York detective Henry Logan, who investigates the new season’s central mystery. However, he had described the discussions as ongoing in May. “I’m not signed on to anything; we’re just talking,” he told Variety. “I like Issa López a lot, and would be thrilled to work with her, but nothing is concrete.”

Season 5 will move the investigation to Jamaica Bay in New York. Issa López returns after ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ which followed detectives investigating a case in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska. The location changes, but López has said the seasons share a universe.