Is Mike Faist joining ‘Stranger Things 5’? ‘Challengers’ star’s surprise premiere appearance sparks theories

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘West Side Story’ star Mike Faist sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted at the red-carpet premiere of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 6. The actor’s unexpected appearance instantly fueled rumors that he might secretly be joining the cast for the hit Netflix show’s final season. But is he really part of Hawkins’ last stand? As it turns out, there’s no official confirmation, at least not yet, that Faist is involved in ‘Stranger Things 5’ in any capacity, according to PopRant. Neither Netflix nor the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have announced his casting or hinted at a cameo.

Mike Faist reportedly attended the ‘STRANGER THINGS 5’ premiere this week but skipped the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/rxOtfppqku — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) November 9, 2025

Despite the wild online theories, all signs suggest that the Tony-nominated performer was simply attending the event as a guest. While it’s easy to assume premiere guests are connected to the projects they attend, that isn’t always the case. Red carpet events for major series often include friends, family, and other industry peers. In fact, ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 premiere earlier this year featured actor Joe Alwyn, who had no involvement with the series either. In Faist’s case, his presence may have been purely social, though that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if his attendance hints at a secret cameo or future collaboration with Netflix.

Meanwhile, as per Variety, the final season of ‘Stranger Things’ is set to be released in three parts, beginning November 26, with four episodes in Volume 1. Volume 2 follows on December 25, delivering three more episodes, and the series will conclude with a single feature-length finale on December 31. Altogether, the season will feature eight episodes with runtimes ranging from 54 minutes to 1 hour and 23 minutes. Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987, one year after the events of Season 4. Hawkins remains under tight military lockdown as the town recovers from its near-destruction, and the surviving group, led by Eleven, must regroup for one final confrontation with Vecna.

Though defeated in battle, the villain’s mysterious disappearance hints that his influence over the Upside Down is far from gone. Meanwhile, Eleven faces increasing danger as government forces continue their relentless hunt, forcing her and her friends to take desperate measures to protect both themselves and their world. The familiar faces of ‘Stranger Things’ return for this emotional sendoff, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

The season will also introduce several new characters, with Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the legendary Linda Hamilton joining the cast; the latter in a major but tightly guarded role. Directed by the Duffer Brothers, the upcoming season is going to close out the series with high stakes, emotional resolutions, and a long-awaited explanation of the Upside Down’s origins. As for Mike Faist, his unexpected appearance may have sent fans spiraling into speculation mode, but there’s no solid evidence suggesting he’s part of the show.